FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
Fox Cities community meal strives to make sure nobody is alone on Thanksgiving
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you a warm tasty meal and special people to eat that meal with are two ingredients for any successful Thanksgiving. An organization in Menasha is making sure people in their community have both. Christ the Rock Community Church had their annual Thanksgiving community meal at […]
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Return of the purple tomato
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two months ago, almost to the day, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES introduced you to the purple tomato. Back then, scientists said the genetically modified tomato not only promised a longer shelf life but also held promise for many health benefits. Now the results...
visitoshkosh.com
2022 Oshkosh Celebration of Lights
The 21st Annual Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is happening this year from November 25, 2022 - December 31, 2022! Each year this historic event takes place in Menominee Park, Oshkosh (Open daily 5:30 pm – 9 pm) The COB attracts over 16,000 vehicles each year filled with family and...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WBAY Green Bay
NICU Thanksgiving
The views of London as the Packers play the Giants. Herman Van Beckum is a World War II veteran and helped establish St. Mary's Roller Rink in Green Bay. The WBAY team goes Back 2 School with our school photos. Peppermint Hippo weapons disturbance. Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:46...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
WBAY Green Bay
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast free of charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay served 213 people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. Volunteers and staff started firing up their ovens days ago. They created dozens of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and treats... all free to the public. “We always service lunch Monday through Friday,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
wearegreenbay.com
Customers fill grocery stores searching for last-minute Thanksgiving favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family. “I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Now you’re cooking with fire!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So apparently prehistoric people used to have Friday fish fries, too. OK, maybe we’re jumping to conclusions, but archaeologists did make an astounding discovery that shows humans were cooking with controlled fires thousands of years earlier than previously thought. Brad explains their discovery that might’ve brought about the evolution of Man and Barbeque.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
WBAY Green Bay
Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out. Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options. The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida...
Hometown Hero: Neenah native heads to frontlines of pandemic after joining the Navy
Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – “I always wanted to join the military. My grandpa was a marine so, for me, I really wanted to be a navy corpsman, they’re the marine medics. My grandpa was so proud to be a marine and I remember growing up, him talking about it and how much he loved it, […]
WBAY Green Bay
Stores prepare for Black Friday rush
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s post-Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest for retailers since 2017, with more than 166 million Americans likely to shop. That’s 8 million more people than last year. Store owners spent Wednesday preparing for the rush. On the day before...
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
WBAY Green Bay
Babies in NICU give families reasons to be thankful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nation sits down for Thanksgiving, we’re reminded of the blessings we are thankful for. Families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay have reasons to be thankful that have 10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes.
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
