Sidney Crosby honored again by NHL

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Their season seemingly careening towards a first non-playoff year, the Pens got three needed road wins before coming back home on Wednesday. Leading the turnaround is the NHL’s Number One Star of the Week.

Sidney Crosby led the NHL in goals, four, assists, seven, and points, 11, in four games last week. It included his 36 th career four-point performance in a 6-4 win against the Minnesota Wild before closing the week with his 37 th four-point performance against Chicago.

Crosby also had his 80 th career game-winning goal against the Blackhawks moving him into 36 th place in NHL history. He is now 17 th on the NHL’s all-time points list.

It’s the 29 th time the 35-year-old has been one of the league’s weekly stars, 17 th time as the number one star and second time this season.

Pens host Calgary Wednesday night at 7p currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division.