Camden Chat

It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth

It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
Vice

NASA Mars Rover Finds ‘Very, Very Strange Chemistry’ and Ingredients for Life

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for signs of life on Mars since it landed in an ancient lakebed on the red planet in February 2021. In a trio of new studies, scientists have revealed tantalizing details about the habitable conditions that once existed on Mars, while constraining the odds of discovering Martian life in the future.
scitechdaily.com

Behold! NASA’s Artemis I Orion Close Flyby of the Moon

Orion re-acquired signal with NASA’s Deep Space Network, at 7:59 a.m. EST (4:59 a.m. PST) after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 a.m. EST with a firing of the orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph (930 km/h). At the time of the burn, Orion was 328 miles (528 km) above the Moon, traveling at 5,023 mph. Shortly after the burn, Orion passed 81 miles above the Moon, traveling at 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h). At the time of the lunar flyby, Orion was more than 230,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.
Vox

The White House’s plan to colonize the moon, briefly explained

The first mission in NASA’s Artemis program finally took the Orion spacecraft on a trip around the moon, a huge step forward for the ambitious plan to bring humans to the lunar surface as soon as 2025. It’s also the beginning of the White House’s far-reaching ambitions for a permanent outpost on the moon.
Vice

Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
sciencealert.com

Our Nearest Galactic Neighbor Engaged in 'Cannibalism' Again And Again, Study Finds

There's a growing body of evidence that galaxies grow large by merging with other galaxies. Telescopes like the Hubble have captured dozens of interacting galaxies, including well-known ones like Arp 248. The Andromeda galaxy is the nearest large galaxy to the Milky Way, and a new study shows that our...
sciencealert.com

Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Phys.org

James Webb Space Telescope reveals an exoplanet atmosphere as never seen before

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has just scored another first: a detailed molecular and chemical portrait of a distant world's skies. The telescope's array of highly sensitive instruments was trained on the atmosphere of a "hot Saturn"—a planet about as massive as Saturn orbiting a star some 700 light-years away—known as WASP-39 b. While JWST and other space telescopes, including Hubble and Spitzer, have previously revealed isolated ingredients of this broiling planet's atmosphere, the new readings provide a full menu of atoms, molecules, and even signs of active chemistry and clouds.
Vice

Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
Outsider.com

NASA Shares Stunning Images of Earth and the Moon’s Surface: PHOTOS

NASA’s Artemis I rocket finally launched on Nov. 16, after months of delays and issues, and now the attached Orion spacecraft is sharing amazing images of Earth and the Moon. Upon liftoff, the uncrewed rocket captured images of our Earth as it made its way into space. The video from NASA shows the rocket climbing ever higher through the stratosphere, quickly making its ascent away from Earth. Left behind, the Earth resembles a large black marble.
CNET

Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days

In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...

