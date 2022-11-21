Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
Camden Chat
It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth
It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
NASA Mars Rover Finds ‘Very, Very Strange Chemistry’ and Ingredients for Life
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for signs of life on Mars since it landed in an ancient lakebed on the red planet in February 2021. In a trio of new studies, scientists have revealed tantalizing details about the habitable conditions that once existed on Mars, while constraining the odds of discovering Martian life in the future.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
scitechdaily.com
Behold! NASA’s Artemis I Orion Close Flyby of the Moon
Orion re-acquired signal with NASA’s Deep Space Network, at 7:59 a.m. EST (4:59 a.m. PST) after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 a.m. EST with a firing of the orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph (930 km/h). At the time of the burn, Orion was 328 miles (528 km) above the Moon, traveling at 5,023 mph. Shortly after the burn, Orion passed 81 miles above the Moon, traveling at 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h). At the time of the lunar flyby, Orion was more than 230,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.
Vox
The White House’s plan to colonize the moon, briefly explained
The first mission in NASA’s Artemis program finally took the Orion spacecraft on a trip around the moon, a huge step forward for the ambitious plan to bring humans to the lunar surface as soon as 2025. It’s also the beginning of the White House’s far-reaching ambitions for a permanent outpost on the moon.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin
An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.
A fireball flashed across the night sky in Ontario and parts of the US
Residents of Ontario, Canada, and parts of the northern U.S. were woken up by loud booms in the early hours of Saturday as a fireball lit up the night sky, The New York Times reported. Since then, multiple captures of the fireballs have been reported on social media. According to...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
sciencealert.com
Our Nearest Galactic Neighbor Engaged in 'Cannibalism' Again And Again, Study Finds
There's a growing body of evidence that galaxies grow large by merging with other galaxies. Telescopes like the Hubble have captured dozens of interacting galaxies, including well-known ones like Arp 248. The Andromeda galaxy is the nearest large galaxy to the Milky Way, and a new study shows that our...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
"Yellow Brick Road" Resembling The One In The Wizard of Oz Discovered On Ancient Undersea Mountain
A team of marine biologists made a surprising discovery. They found a 'yellow brick road' looking like the one in the movie The Wizard of Oz. It was on top of an ancient undersea mountain. (source)
The Sun has been intense the past week, and now solar flares are coming toward Earth
As NASA's Orion spacecraft prepares to fly by the Moon, sky gazers can expect another little treat in the skies as a minor geomagnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth, EarthSky reported. The intensity of the storm is G1, the least intense solar storm. Over the past week, our...
Phys.org
James Webb Space Telescope reveals an exoplanet atmosphere as never seen before
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has just scored another first: a detailed molecular and chemical portrait of a distant world's skies. The telescope's array of highly sensitive instruments was trained on the atmosphere of a "hot Saturn"—a planet about as massive as Saturn orbiting a star some 700 light-years away—known as WASP-39 b. While JWST and other space telescopes, including Hubble and Spitzer, have previously revealed isolated ingredients of this broiling planet's atmosphere, the new readings provide a full menu of atoms, molecules, and even signs of active chemistry and clouds.
Unusual cluster of stars ‘disproves’ important Einstein theory about universe, controversial study claims
A NEW discovery of stars appears to have disproved Albert Einstein's and Sir Isaac Newton's theories of the universe, according to a new scientific study. The controversial study claims to hold answers that could change the way we look at the nature of our existence from a celestial perspective. Astronomers...
Eerie green fireball detected hours before smashing into Lake Ontario in the dead of night
A renegade meteor flared in Earth’s atmosphere in the wee hours of Nov. 19, creating a bright green fireball in the sky over the eastern US and Canada.
Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
World's first computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, 'started up' in 178 B.C., scientists claim
The mysterious Antikythera mechanism, thought by some to be the world's first computer, was first "started up" on Dec. 22, 178 B.C., archaeologists have now found.
NASA Shares Stunning Images of Earth and the Moon’s Surface: PHOTOS
NASA’s Artemis I rocket finally launched on Nov. 16, after months of delays and issues, and now the attached Orion spacecraft is sharing amazing images of Earth and the Moon. Upon liftoff, the uncrewed rocket captured images of our Earth as it made its way into space. The video from NASA shows the rocket climbing ever higher through the stratosphere, quickly making its ascent away from Earth. Left behind, the Earth resembles a large black marble.
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Comments / 0