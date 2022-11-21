Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Tuesday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
wbrc.com
Walker County shooting leaves one person hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Walker County on Thursday. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said one person is currently in custody.
1 injured following shooting on Springville Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a roadway in front of Huffman High School on Thanksgiving evening. According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries near 950 Springville Road at 5:20 p.m. No suspect is in custody at this time. […]
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers encountered...
Alabama woman confronted car burglars, suspects struck her with car as they fled, police said
A $20,000 reward has been offered in the search for two suspects accused of running over an Alabama woman who confronted car burglars in a residential neighborhood. Rebekah Poe was killed Sunday night at approximately 7:24 p.m., Pell City police said. Police determined that Poe was killed after she confronted...
Amazon delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Birmingham; police trying to ID suspect
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of an Amazon delivery driver in Birmingham. The holdup happened Sunday, Nov. 20, in the 1600 block of Sixth Street North. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect was armed with a handgun and stole the...
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office looking for three persons of interest regarding Alpine homicide
ALPINE, Ala. – Three men have been identified as persons of interest in a homicide that occurred in Alpine earlier this month. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for any information regarding the locations and statuses of a trio that was potentially involved with a fatal incident that took place in Alpine on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
23-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after striking Springville Police officer with stolen vehicle from Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for striking a Springville police officer with a stolen vehicle out of Trussville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:41 a.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way […]
Ga. man sentenced for fatally running over a grandma with her 4-year-old grandson nearby
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison for ramming into a grandmother’s car and then fatally hitting her when she went to check on the damage. On June 25, 2014, Dewey Green was driving from Birmingham, Alabama, and exited Interstate 20,...
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CBS42.com
Northport woman struck, killed by vehicle
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.
wvtm13.com
Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend
PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
CBS42.com
Morris man struck, killed on Highway 31
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford was struck by a vehicle while in the 8400 block of Hwy 31 around 7 p.m. Bradford was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
3-year-old Montgomery boy dies after being reported missing, found unresponsive; investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy died in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 4:11 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Astrid Place West on a report of a missing child, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. Once the report was completed and after an active search,...
wvtm13.com
Morris man dies after being hit by vehicle
MORRIS, Ala. — A man from Morris was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries, officials said. Mark Randall Bradford, 58, was walking in the 8400 block of U.S. Highway 31 South when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening. Authorities said the driver of the...
wbrc.com
Gardendale PD: Man attempts to rob pawn shop, according to owner
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police say a man attempted to rob Stevens Pawn & Jewelry, according to the owner. The store owner said to police that a man attempted to rob him when the store was just opening, and the owner shot at the man. The owner said the...
wvtm13.com
One person dead in apartment shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
