KVAL
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
Deputies seek information about suspicious vehicle abandoned at Walton Post Office
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public in regards to a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Highway 126W. Deputies say the vehicle, a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV, was abandoned at the post office...
Lane Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help on man found dead by hunter near Noti
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A hunter found a man dead in the woods northwest of Noti on Sunday, November 20 and the Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of...
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff
FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
Springfield's 'Oldest and Coldest' Christmas Parade celebrates its 70th year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m., the Oregon Riders Society has announced. Applications for parade entries are being accepted now through Wednesday, November 30 on the Oregon Riders Society website. This year's theme is "Rock Around the Christmas Tree".
Cedar Creek Fire Burned Area Emergency Response final assessments now available
WESTFIR, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has completed its emergency assessments of the Cedar Creek Fire, the US Forest Service said. BAER is an emergency program aimed at managing imminent, unacceptable risks to human life and safety, property, and...
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
The Eugene Airport gears up as Thanksgiving traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
Lane County, partners, attend training to prepare for disasters
EUGENE, Ore. — Last week, nearly 70 emergency responders from across Lane County attended the Integrated Emergency Management Course (IEMC), an extensive week-long training at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland. “Building relationships before a disaster is key in preparing for and responding to a disaster. This...
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
Eugene residents speak out on proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Supporters and opponents of a proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes shared their stories and opinions in the Eugene City Council public hearing Monday evening. It was an in-person public hearing to address a number of topics. But the topic that caused the most...
