ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff

FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KVAL

PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years

EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield's 'Oldest and Coldest' Christmas Parade celebrates its 70th year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m., the Oregon Riders Society has announced. Applications for parade entries are being accepted now through Wednesday, November 30 on the Oregon Riders Society website. This year's theme is "Rock Around the Christmas Tree".
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Lane County, partners, attend training to prepare for disasters

EUGENE, Ore. — Last week, nearly 70 emergency responders from across Lane County attended the Integrated Emergency Management Course (IEMC), an extensive week-long training at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland. “Building relationships before a disaster is key in preparing for and responding to a disaster. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy