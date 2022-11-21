ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 20 per cent in the ghd Black Friday sale, including offers on straighteners, hair dryers and more

By Daisy Lester
 3 days ago

Calling all hair aficionados: ghd has joined the Black Friday party by launching its biggest ever sale with more than 20 per cent off its cult tools.

The brand’s name is synonymous with hair straighteners , and 11 of ghd’s models are included in the sale, as well as bestselling hair dryers , hot brushes , curling tools and more.

Ghd’s game-changing and innovative products regularly feature in our reviews, and the brand has more than 300 beauty awards under its belt. Selling more than 2 million stylers every year, a ghd hair tool deserves its place in every beauty arsenal.

Whether it’s a Revlon styler , IPL machine or luxe fragrance , there’s no denying Black Friday is the best time of the year to indulge in discounted beauty products – and the ghd sale is no exception.

While the brand’s own sale is set to last until 29 November, you can also shop the brand’s coveted tools from third-party retailers such as lookfantastic and Sephora. From its helios hair dryer to platinum+ hair straightener, these are the best deals to shop in ghd’s Black Friday sale.

Ghd glide hot brush: Was £159, now £124, ghdhair.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8Cxo_0jIr5xx800

As well as saving 22 per cent on ghd’s glide hot brush, you’ll also recieve a free ghd heat protect spray (worth £18.95) when using the code GHDXBF at checkout. Designed to tame and smooth dry hair quickly, while eliminating frizz, it’s a stellar alternative to Dyson’s airwrap paddle brush attachment and is touted as being great for styling in between washes. Boasting the optimal heat temperature of 185C, it also works to protect hair while styling.

Ghd rise professional hot brush: Was £169, now £131.82, Lookfantastic.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1Pux_0jIr5xx800

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes , our tester said the tool is “great for adding a bit of body and bounce.” Shaped like a barrel, the 5mm cool-touch bristles are evenly spread out across the surface to comb through hair, leaving “locks smooth, with added volume and a loose curl.” A great all-rounder, you can save nearly £40 on the cult tool right now in the lookfantastic sale.

Ghd helios professional hair dryer: Was £179, now £139, Ghdhair.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwjAt_0jIr5xx800

When comparing this model against Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer, our tester said: “More powerful than the Dyson for two-thirds of the price, the ghd helios is a must-have for any haircare-lover. It’s particularly useful for those with longer, thicker hair, who find their blow dry takes a chunk out of their morning routine.” Praising the helios’s fast drying speed and quietness, our writer lauded ghd’s dryer as “reliable, powerful and easy to use”. Right now, you can save 22 per cent on the top-rated hair dryer and also receive a free heat protect spray.

Ghd platinum+ styler: Was £219, now £175, ghdhair.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSzv5_0jIr5xx800

In our round-up of the best ghd straighteners , the brand’s platinum+ styler was dubbed our favourite overall. Perfect for everyday styling, our writer said: “From the sleek design to the effortlessness of using it, this top-of-the-line straightener is a worthy investment for those that use a styler often.”

Praising the clever heat tech that avoids damaging your hair, they added: “The most high-tech straightener of the collection uses smart technology to predict your hair’s needs for bespoke styling. It recognises the thickness of strands and the styling speed, and responds to both, heating up accordingly.” You can save 20 per cent on the cult tool now for Black Friday.

Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £169, now £126, ghdhair.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRIli_0jIr5xx800

Lauded as the best model for straightening and curling in our ghd round-up , our tester said the gold straighteners are a “versatile option”. Using two heat sensors, “whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.” Ending at 6am tomorrow (22 November), you’ve got less than 24 hours to snap up the 25 per cent saving.

