Binghamton Man Found Guilty of First Degree Manslaughter
A Binghamton man will spend up to 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of first degree Manslaughter, among other charges. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today, a Broome County jury found 26-year-old Kout M. Akol guilty of first degree Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 7, 2022 through Nov. 13, 2022 there were 66 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y.,...
Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
Man allegedly steals knives from Tractor Supply
Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
South Otselic Residents Arrested After Police Chase
Two people from South Otselic are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit that began in Norwich and ended in Oxford. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, Kory W. Minshall and Samantha J. Clipston were arrested after the pursuit on November 17th. Minshall was wanted on an active arrest warrant...
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Home destroyed by flames in Susquehanna County
LENOX, Pa. — A house was gutted, and a firefighter was hurt fighting a blaze in Susquehanna County. The fire started around 8 p.m. Tuesday off Route 374 in Lenox Township, outside Nicholson. One firefighter was hurt falling on ice at the scene. No one in the home was...
Man charged with DWI after Delaware County crash
On November 18th, just after 11 p.m., Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on State Highway 10 in Delhi.
Two charged with possession of crack to appear in court
Sayre, Pa. — Two Sayre residents will appear in court at the end of the month for preliminary hearings on drug charges. Court records show Amie Raylin Moore and Patrick Louis Ferro face charges stemming from an Oct. 11 raid conducted on their home. The two were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police discovered cocaine and several items used to ingest the...
Closing arguments of father stabbing child’s mother
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated
Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
