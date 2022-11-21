Mills receiver Anton Pierce voted Arkansas High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 7-13)

Mills senior receiver Anton Pierce captured SBLive Arkansas High School Athlete of the Week honors for Nov. 7-13. He totaled 8,102 votes (48.65%). Lake Hamilton sophomore running back Hayden Barton was second with 5,617 votes (33.73%).

Pierce finished with 4 total touchdowns -- 3 receiving and another rushing -- while piling up 192 yards on 6 receptions, as well as a first-half interception, in the Comets’ 32-27 win over Hot Springs.