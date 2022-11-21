ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NCAA Basketball: Continental Tire Main Event Championship

By Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Nov 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) is congratulated by team mates after being named Most Valuable Player of the Continental Tire Main Event Championship game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at T-Mobile Arena.…

247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

(23) CCU football prepares for regular season finale at James Madison

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) will wrap up its 2022 regular-season slate on the road Saturday, Nov. 26, at James Madison (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. The opening kickoff is set for noon. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. […]
CONWAY, SC
247Sports

VIP Scoop: Talented safety prospect locks in Virginia official visit

Mose Phillips III has locked in his official visit to Virginia. "I'll take my official on the 10th of December," he told Wahoos247. Phillips is a talented athlete out of Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge High School that plays on both sides of the ball for the Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder holds offers from Virginia Tech, Tulane and Toledo, in addition to his offer from Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!

The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
LEXINGTON, VA
wina.com

GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre

Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
