NCAA Basketball: Continental Tire Main Event Championship

Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers' Friday night bout with the Hawks at JPJ
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia hosts Campbell at 7 p.m.; first of three home games this week
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts Campbell on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN. All of the 2022-23 Virginia women’s basketball games are available locally...
Virginia Earns Scrappy 62-41 Win Over Campbell to Remain Unbeaten
The Cavaliers are 6-0 for the first time since 1997
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
(23) CCU football prepares for regular season finale at James Madison
CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) will wrap up its 2022 regular-season slate on the road Saturday, Nov. 26, at James Madison (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. The opening kickoff is set for noon. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. […]
247Sports
VIP Scoop: Talented safety prospect locks in Virginia official visit
Mose Phillips III has locked in his official visit to Virginia. "I'll take my official on the 10th of December," he told Wahoos247. Phillips is a talented athlete out of Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge High School that plays on both sides of the ball for the Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder holds offers from Virginia Tech, Tulane and Toledo, in addition to his offer from Virginia.
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
wina.com
GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre
Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
cbs19news
UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
VA Police say Additional Threats Received
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
NBC 29 News
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
cbs19news
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
