Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
I'm Mesmerized by Sabrina Carpenter's Glossy AMA Makeup—Here's Every Product
I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I typically find award show makeup looks boring. Don't tell anyone, okay? It's just that more often than not, stars tend to play it safe and go for the classic award show combos: smoky eyes with a nude lip, red lipstick with winged liner, or glowy skin and neutral colors. Don't get me wrong. These looks are classic for a reason—they just don't necessarily elicit a heart rate spike on my end.
Jenna Ortega Just Wore a Sheer Lace Dress With the Highest Slit, Like, Ever
Jenna Ortega is taking her press tour for Netflix's new Addams family series, Wednesday, very seriously, especially when it comes to her outfits. A month after wearing a completely sheer black lace dress to Valentino's S/S 23 show, the Gen Z darling wore a similar, albeit even more daring, look for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. This time, though, her dress featured a sky-high slit unlike any we've seen before.
Megan Fox's Red Carpet Updo Was Created Using 4 Products—All Just $14
When we think of Megan Fox, we think of her signature hairstyle, which is long, straight, and shiny. It's been her go-to look for as long as we can remember. Not just in Jennifer's Body—we're talking all the way back to the early 2000s when she starred in the millennial-favorite movies Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Holiday in the Sun. (Honestly, we think about those movies at least once a day.)
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Cowboy Boots and a Baseball Cap Just Like Princess Diana
When it comes to fall dressing, no one has yet done it better than Princess Diana, whose sporty yet chic looks have been replicated by the best dressers countless times over the years. So it should come as no surprise that with the temperatures dipping in NYC, celebs are looking toward the late Princess of Wales for outfit inspiration.
The New J.Crew Holiday Capsule Collection Is Pretty, Chic, and So Parisian
J.Crew launched a capsule collection with Paris-based designer Marie Marot earlier this fall. Well, the editor-favorite retailer and the brilliant designer are back with a new holiday collaboration that I'd basically describe in three words—pretty, chic, and Parisian—given Marot's effortless yet forward approach to design. The range features...
I'm Into Edgy Trends—30 Ultra-Cool Pieces I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
If your daily dress code includes black and extreme cutouts, then this shopping haul is for you. We previously touched on how the edgier side of things is currently in the fashion spotlight—just look at the popularity of Balenciaga and Coperni right now—and it's only ramping up into 2023. More designers have also taken note, which may explain why everything seems to have cargo details or is covered in leather. I too am all in, and my Shopbop cart is the evidence.
Michelle Obama Wore the Denim Trend Everyone's Replacing Skinny Jeans With
During Michelle Obama's eight years as our first lady, we didn't get to see her in too many casual outfits—she was much likelier to be photographed in sophisticated Jason Wu dresses. In the years since then, I've been reveling in seeing her true personal style shine through. I mean, who could forget those Balenciaga sparkly boots? For her latest outfit, she experimented with the denim trend that's been surging in popularity: baggy, wide-leg cargo jeans, which are pretty much the antithesis of skinny jeans.
Jessica Biel Just Wore Reformation's Perfect $148 Cashmere Sweater
Finding the right cashmere sweater is a bit like Goldilocks searching for the perfect porridge. Sometimes the price tag is too high, and sometimes the quality is too low, and it can be difficult to find the one that's "just right." If you can relate, you'll be happy to learn that I've finally found the best cashmere pullover at Reformation thanks to Jessica Biel.
Omega Recreates Iconic James Bond Watches — But The Price Tags Are Not For The Faint-Hearted
Omega, known for iconic timepieces from the fan-favorite James Bond franchise, releases a pair of Seamaster Diver 300M watches — but it might not be affordable for all 007 fans. What Happened: Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 007 franchise, Omega has unveiled the standard version of the Omega...
Greta Gerwig Just Debuted Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet in a Romantic Gown
Congratulations are in order for Greta Gerwig! The screenwriter, director, and actress casually revealed her baby bump last week on the red carpet at the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Her flowy, floral gown by Carolina Herrera was perfect for a red carpet maternity look. Gerwig and her...
We Created 3 Elegant Jewelry Looks Courtesy of This Buzzy Brand
At Who What Wear, we're experts at finding hidden gems and pieces we think are worth your time, which is why I'm here to talk about Simon G. Jewelry—again. Yes, the Los Angeles–based jewelry line I can't stop talking about has been making waves among editors, and I wanted to share how we're styling these pieces with you.
26 Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish From Nordstrom and Zappos
For years, I was all about style before comfort. Fast-forward to a gnarly Achilles injury, and in more recent years, I’ve been learning to lean into comfort. As a casual-shoe lover, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that is not only sartorially pleasing but also comfortable while ideally providing ample arch support. While the comfortable-shoe choices aren’t always the pinnacle of stylish, I was determined to dig through the internet to find a foot-friendly solution to a very important question.
The Results Are In—These Are the 30 Best Leather Boots to Buy
As we go deeper into fall and winter starts to get even closer, boots are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. While I've already added a few new seasonal items to my wardrobe (a new puffer and chunky scarf to name a few), my leather boot collection could use a little work. I've been wearing the same Zara knee-highs for years and the amount of scuffing is a sheer sign that it's time for an upgrade. And because I'm in the mood to wear boots exclusively right now (and the weather requires it), I did a market deep-dive for the best options to shop. Our favorite retailers like Net-a-Porter and Shopbop have hundreds of options to sift from, so I narrowed it down to 30 of the very best.
It's Time to Update My Boot Collection, and I'm Eyeing These 30 Pairs for Winter
It is officially boot season. I have hidden my sandals and heels and made room for my growing boot collection. When I first moved to New York City from Los Angeles, my boot collection needed some serious help. That was years ago, and now I have done a few fall/winter seasons in the city, and thankfully my boot game has definitely gotten better. I love knee-high boots, Chelsea boots, Western boots, ankle boots, and suede boots. I mean, when you’re planning the perfect cold-weather outfit, the boots are really what makes the look. While shopping for a new addition to my collection, I found 30 pairs that are way too good to pass up. Unfortunately, my New York apartment wouldn’t even be able to hold all 30 of these chic new boots, but that won’t stop me from sharing.
I Tried On Many J.Crew and Madewell Sweaters—These 9 Are Keepers
As I'm someone who counts sweaters as one of their top three favorite clothing items, you're in good hands with this one. I scrolled through the dozens of options at J.Crew and Madewell and carefully chose the most stylish ones to try on for your shopping consideration. These six J.Crew and three Madewell sweaters are the cream of the knitwear crop, and I'm here to tell you exactly why.
I'm A Gen Z Fashion Editor, and These 31 Black Friday Deals Are My Priority
Over the years I've learned to think smarter (and harder) about shopping during Black Friday. I remember digging through sale bins at Forever21 at 1 AM after Thanksgiving, and to be honest, while it gave me a rush, I never ended up getting much wear out of the "deals" I was so ecstatic about. Now, I take a more strategic approach. I take note of all the proposed discounts, go through my already existing shopping wishlist, and of course, take recommendations from my fellow editors. And since studying the proposed sales isn't your job like it is mine, you can sit back and use my research to help upgrade your shopping experience today. To ensure this, I went through the best sales of the season to bring the 30 buys you don't want to miss out on. They're fashion editor (and Gen Z) approved, so I promise there is nothing but cool and standout picks ahead.
41 Chic Finds I'm Obsessing Over Right Now From J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom
I stumble upon a lot of great fashion finds while writing Who What Wear stories every week, and what makes the job fun and satisfying is being able to share the absolute best sartorial gems with you, our dear readers. There is a handful of items that have been getting me particularly excited this season from J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom, three retailers I happen to peruse a great deal. Below, I'm sharing the crème de la crème of trend-forward finds—from striking sweaters to beautiful boots and party-ready pieces—including a little something for every taste and budget.
