ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Where in US will Old Man Winter serve up the best skiing conditions this season?

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

AccuWeather meteorologists issued their annual ski season forecast, highlighting that this winter could be “very interesting” for skiers in one of the most populated regions of the country.

The wait is finally over for skiers and snowboarders across the United States as snow has returned and a new ski season is underway, although AccuWeather forecasters warn that some popular mountains could be hurting for snow in the coming months.

Ski resorts across the country are starting to open for the season, thanks in part to La Niña. La Niña influences the storm track across the United States, and during the colder months, it can dictate where snow falls and how frequently powder blankets the ski slopes.

"The areas that [have been] getting hit hard over the past couple of weeks have been the Cascades, the Sierra and into the central Rockies," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok explained.

After an unusually warm start to November across the Northeast, it has turned dramatically colder in the region since the middle of the month as Arctic air flowed in from Canada. The frigid air allowed some ski resorts to make artificial snow to allow skiers to hit the slopes before Thanksgiving. The recent bouts of lake-effect snow have also laid down a solid base for resorts across New York and Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5GHi_0jIr4eOM00

Skiers and snowboarders looking to experience the best conditions in the country might want to consider traveling to resorts in Washington or Oregon.

"The best ski conditions this winter [are] probably going to end up being of course across the Northwest," Pastelok explained. Good skiing conditions are also predicted across the Rocky Mountains from Canada down through Colorado.

Forecasters say that it will not be a great winter for skiing across California, Utah and Arizona, but it won't be a bad season either. Storms will occasionally track over this region of the Western U.S., laying down blankets of snow over ski resorts, but spells of dry weather between the snowstorms could impact the slopes.

Pastelok cautioned that periods of warmer weather throughout the season could affect the snow quality at the bases of the ski slopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwBqO_0jIr4eOM00

Folks across the eastern United States who do not want to travel across the country to ski will still have plenty of opportunities to hit the slopes this winter, although some patience may be required.

"The back end of the season could be very interesting for the Northeast," Pastelok said, adding that there could be some bigger snowstorms over the region during the second half of the winter.

Resorts from North Carolina through Pennsylvania could have to lean on artificial snow during the first half of the winter until the stormy pattern develops during the latter part of the season.

Farther north in New York and into New England, the season as a whole is forecast to be good, although Pastelok stated that early snowpacks could turn icy by the middle of the winter.

Even better ski conditions are in the forecast across the Midwest, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Pastelok said that these areas could "get hit pretty hard" with snow early in the season, laying down a solid base of snow that will stay intact throughout most or all of the winter.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Skiers and snowboarders may prefer fresh powder over snow produced by people, but Shana Silverman told AccuWeather that the way artificial snow is made gives it a unique property that can benefit resorts during warm spells. Silverman is the senior communication specialist at Keystone Resort in Colorado, a resort that was able to open on Friday, Oct. 28, thanks to assistance from snowmaking machines.

"What we do is propel water in mist form into the air and it freezes on its way down to the ground," Silverman said. She added that human-made snow has less time to freeze before reaching the ground, causing it to have greater density than natural snow. The density of the artificial snow helps it last longer in warm, sunny conditions compared to natural snow.

The snow-making machines can also be helpful for resorts outside of the winter months. In 2021, resorts around Lake Tahoe used their snow-making equipment to stave off a wildfire that was burning nearby. These efforts helped to keep the resorts safe ahead of the ski season.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm

I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
OutThere Colorado

10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever

Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
COLORADO STATE
TODAY.com

First storm of winter season takes aim at Northeast

The first storm of the season is taking aim at the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing a dangerous mix of rain, sleet and snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm system.Nov. 16, 2022.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Ohio Hunter Tags Crazy Local Legend, 228-Inch Buck With Antler Growing Out of His Eye

We’ve profiled Davey Stuckey several times in this space; the Ohio expert whitetailer has taken several whopper bucks over the years, but perhaps none as impressive as this year’s mammoth whitetail. The 228-inch giant sports 18 scorable points, has two drop tines, a 2-½-inch tine protruding from below his eye socket, and circumference measurements over 9 inches. The gigantic buck was well known to area hunters and residents, and Stuckey was far from the only one pursuing the deer. Here’s his story.
OHIO STATE
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread

On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

86K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy