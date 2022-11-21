Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Charlottesville 2022
With picturesque landscapes, a flourishing culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, great museums, and exciting adventures along the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville is easy to fall in love with. Both tourists and locals are never at a loss for things to do in Charlottesville. From kayaking to hiking to hot-air ballooning, you can indulge in a wide range of adventures here.
cbs19news
UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre
Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
cbs19news
Services available for those experiencing homelessness
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are experiencing homelessness in the Charlottesville area can get help accessing shelter and programs. The city says people without shelter can call (434) 207-2328 to reach the Homeless Information Line, which operates between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers will...
cbs19news
Meals on Wheels in search of holiday drivers
ALBEMARLE and FLUVANNA COUNTIES, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two Meals on Wheels chapters are asking for help as the holiday season kicks off. The organizations say there's no such thing as too many volunteers. The Charlottesville-Albemarle Meals on Wheels delivers lunch to its clients Monday through Friday, including holidays. Joanne...
cbs19news
Emergency shelter options for people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, people who are experiencing homelessness have emergency shelter options. There are three organizations that are providing shelter this winter season: People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM), the Salvation Army, and the Haven. Each organization offers different shelter accommodations. PACEM provides seasonal shelter...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville announces options for unsheltered residents during winter months
Charlottesville residents who are experiencing homelessness have options for emergency overnight and day shelters as temperatures continue to drop this winter, according to an alert sent out by the city. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry – Seasonal Shelter. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry operates a seasonal shelter...
There are three candidates for Charlottesville’s new police chief — ask them your questions Monday night
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) is hosting a forum to ask questions of three candidates for the next police chief. The forum will take place in person Monday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carver Recreation Center in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th St. NW. It will also air on Comcast Channel 10 and streamed live at this link.
cbs19news
Magic on the Mall begins Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friends of Charlottesville Downtown has sprinkled some Christmas magic on the Downtown Mall. Magic at the Mall begins this Saturday with Christmas festivities for all the family to enjoy. It's a six-week-long series to get families into the holiday spirit. Executive Director Greer Achenbach says...
cbs19news
CASPCA can save more animals thanks to grant
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA just received a massive monetary gift from the national nonprofit Petco Love. The $100,000 grant is the largest individual gift Petco Love has ever given the animal shelter. Petco Love and the CASPCA have the same mission: to end the unnecessary...
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
cbs19news
Holiday travelers at CHO say crowds are worth dealing with to get to see family
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is called the busiest travel day of the year, but people at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) said they were willing to take the risk to see their family. Tony Poehailos was flying to see family in Florida. He had...
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
cbs19news
Crime statistics seem to be declining, but legal expert doesn't think so
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- According to a recent report, crime rates in Charlottesville and Virginia as a whole have gone down, but one legal expert disagrees. "In Virginia, and then even more than in Virginia, Charlottesville is significantly down," said City Councilor Michael Payne. On Monday night, the Charlottesville...
cbs19news
Sentara MJH recognized for patient safety practices
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital received an "A" grade for its patient safety practices. The hospital has a department with the goal to create a culture and systems that prevent human error. It covers everything from surgical and medication safety to physician staffing. The award...
cbs19news
Encouraging Orange County residents to shop local
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A campaign in Orange County aims to encourage people to shop local. The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will be kicking off its Shop Local Small Business Passport event this weekend. According to a release, it’s part of the Enjoy Orange...
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
