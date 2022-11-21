Read full article on original website
UNR NevadaNews
Westfall Scholars luncheon celebrates another cohort of successful students
Last Thursday, the top students in the fall 2022 graduating class were recognized for their hard work at the biannual Westfall Scholars luncheon. In their speeches, Westfall Scholars thanked their family, friends, and faculty mentors, as well as the founding dean of the College of Science, David Westfall. Students with...
UNR NevadaNews
McKenzie Foundation professorship Civil & Environmental Engineering
University alum Ernest McKenzie ’43 (civil engineering) had a fondness for Nevada that continues to be realized through the work of the foundation he established before his death in 2002. On Nov. 17, trustees of the E.W. McKenzie Foundation — which recently endowed a professorship in the College of...
UNR NevadaNews
Professors Emeriti Jerry and Jeanne Johnson give back to support students of science
Future mathematics students will have a lot more support, thanks to the generosity of Jerry and Jeanne Johnson. Jerry Johnson, who served at the University for 21 years as a math professor and six years as department chair, and his wife Jeanne, who taught in the University’s anthropology department, have made generous endowments to support students in the math department and the College of Science.
UNR NevadaNews
Civil and environmental engineering research showcased at Nov. 18 Infrastructure Forum
The College of Engineering showcased its expertise in earthquake, pavement engineering and science, transportation and water research to government, industry and academic institutions at the Nov. 18 Infrastructure Forum, in an effort to drive more collaboration and partnerships. About 50 infrastructure stakeholders, from the Nevada Department of Transportation to Granite...
UNR NevadaNews
Run with it
I soon need to take a leap of faith. This is my last year at the University of Nevada, Reno, and already people are asking me, “What's next?” I’m not sure where I will go, but I have experience leaping. I was eighteen when I “ran away” from home. I say “ran away” because I didn’t really run away - I was a legal adult, and I only left after confirming that my dad would be alright without a car for the summer (“What would happen if I ‘hypothetically’ borrowed your car for a summer, dad?"). He was surprisingly supportive, but had the condition of constant check-ins, lots of pictures along the way, and of course - to not say anything to my mom. And so I leapt. I pooled all of the money that I had after eighteen years of birthdays and Christmas cards and headed north on I-5. Before I knew it, I was backpacking across the Olympic National Forest, taking lessons on paragliding, crossing the international border into Canada on a ferry, then even navigating in the cockpits of several small planes to learn how to fly. I met world travelers and homestead owners, mucked horse stalls and drove tractors. I smoked salmon and drank with eclectic sailors; but most importantly, I learned what kind of person I wanted to be.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
mynews4.com
Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City shuttering due to staffing shortages
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City is temporarily closing in an effort to increase safety and security while reducing overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced on Monday. Starting in December, nearly all the offenders at Warm Springs Correctional Center will be moved...
fernleyreporter.com
Final unaccompanied service of year conducted
FERNLEY — The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted on Oct. 27 its final unaccompanied funeral service of the year for seven individuals at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. The first unaccompanied service resumes in January. The services represented were three each from the U.S. Army and Navy...
knpr
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will let administrators boost staffing at...
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
2news.com
Footlocker Distribution Center Opens In Spanish Springs
The distribution center will help create over 200 full time jobs. The facility will handle more than 20 million units, serve over 300 stores, and create approximately 200 full-time jobs.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series
Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Nevada Appeal
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?
The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Power restored after outage in Tahoe area affects tens of thousands in California and Nevada
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area lost power for a few hours Monday morning, with widespread outages reported on both the California and Nevada sides of the lake. The Liberty Utilities online outage map showed a total of 23,875 customers impacted as of...
Nevada Appeal
Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips
From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
