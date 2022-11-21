I soon need to take a leap of faith. This is my last year at the University of Nevada, Reno, and already people are asking me, “What's next?” I’m not sure where I will go, but I have experience leaping. I was eighteen when I “ran away” from home. I say “ran away” because I didn’t really run away - I was a legal adult, and I only left after confirming that my dad would be alright without a car for the summer (“What would happen if I ‘hypothetically’ borrowed your car for a summer, dad?"). He was surprisingly supportive, but had the condition of constant check-ins, lots of pictures along the way, and of course - to not say anything to my mom. And so I leapt. I pooled all of the money that I had after eighteen years of birthdays and Christmas cards and headed north on I-5. Before I knew it, I was backpacking across the Olympic National Forest, taking lessons on paragliding, crossing the international border into Canada on a ferry, then even navigating in the cockpits of several small planes to learn how to fly. I met world travelers and homestead owners, mucked horse stalls and drove tractors. I smoked salmon and drank with eclectic sailors; but most importantly, I learned what kind of person I wanted to be.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO