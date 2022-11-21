Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Thanksgiving Special
This Thanksgiving, WAAY 31 is looking back at some of the most memorable "Alabama Originals" from 2022. These stories are all about the people, places, groups and organizations that make North Alabama unique. From retired monster truck drivers to a blind seamstress, there are plenty of stories to tell. To...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama woman competing on Thanksgiving Day episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ on WAAY 31
“Jeopardy!” has a date with North Alabama this Thanksgiving. Megan Burr, a Guntersville native now working in the film industry in California, is set to appear as one of the three contestants on the new episode airing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on WAAY 31. The show is staying tight-lipped...
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Praise 93.3
Holiday Cheer: An Alabama City Named Best Christmas Town to Visit
The spirit of the holiday season is here. I truly love this time of the year, the twinkling lights, colder weather (just no ice please), and being around family and friends. It’s always nice to roll up to a city where you feel the magic of the holidays. Well, Country Living has named a special Alabama city as one of the “Best Christmas Towns to on Your Holiday Bucket List.”
eastlauderdalenews.com
North Alabama Christmas Market, set for December 3-4 in Rogersville, will feature appearaces from ‘Waltons,’ ‘Little House’ actors
The first North Alabama Christmas Market is planned for Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4, at The Cotton Gin event center in Rogersville. This event will feature a number of actors from two of the most beloved shows in television history: “Little House on the Prairie” and “The Waltons.”
WSFA
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
Thanksgiving 2022: List of Alabama food banks for free Thanksgiving meal
As Alabamians prepare for Thanksgiving, food banks across the state are trying to keep up with increased need from community members due to rising food costs. “We’ve had a bigger need this year than we’ve ever had,” said Jean Rykaczweski, director of the West Alabama Food Bank.
alreporter.com
Bama in a Box boosts Alabama small businesses
A photo of Alabama goods delivered in a Bama In A Box box. (STOCK PHOTO) Bama in a Box, an online retailer based in Troy, Alabama, has launched a holiday shopping campaign to encourage Alabamians to keep their holiday shopping dollars in Alabama while simultaneously supporting small businesses across the state.
wvtm13.com
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
The Daily South
Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip
Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
The Best Place To Live In Alabama
Quality of life, citywide amenities, park systems, and a strong job market are just some of the reasons why this northern Alabama city is so popular.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
