Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Thanksgiving Special

This Thanksgiving, WAAY 31 is looking back at some of the most memorable "Alabama Originals" from 2022. These stories are all about the people, places, groups and organizations that make North Alabama unique. From retired monster truck drivers to a blind seamstress, there are plenty of stories to tell. To...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Alina Andras

6 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
AL.com

Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Praise 93.3

Holiday Cheer: An Alabama City Named Best Christmas Town to Visit

The spirit of the holiday season is here. I truly love this time of the year, the twinkling lights, colder weather (just no ice please), and being around family and friends. It’s always nice to roll up to a city where you feel the magic of the holidays. Well, Country Living has named a special Alabama city as one of the “Best Christmas Towns to on Your Holiday Bucket List.”
WSFA

Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
alreporter.com

Bama in a Box boosts Alabama small businesses

A photo of Alabama goods delivered in a Bama In A Box box. (STOCK PHOTO) Bama in a Box, an online retailer based in Troy, Alabama, has launched a holiday shopping campaign to encourage Alabamians to keep their holiday shopping dollars in Alabama while simultaneously supporting small businesses across the state.
wvtm13.com

Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
The Daily South

Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip

Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
CULLMAN, AL
courierjournal.net

Poarch Creek Nation Evolves

BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
ATHENS, AL

