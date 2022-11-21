Read full article on original website
Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat visiting Sacramento 115-106 on Wednesday to end the Kings' seven-game winning streak. Young was 11-for-19 from the floor, 4-for-7 on 3-pointers and 9-for-9 at the free-throw line, along with seven assists. It was his sixth game with 30-plus points this season. One of his 3-pointers restored Atlanta's lead to 11 points with 57 seconds left and put the game away.
Following an unusual extended break in the schedule that included Thanksgiving, the Houston Rockets will return to work on Friday when they host the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets, who have dropped five of their last six and have won only once at home this season, last played on Sunday, suffering a 127-120 home loss to the Golden State Warriors. It's rare in the NBA to have so many days off between games, and this stretch could prove crucial for the Rockets as they continue to build and develop their young roster.
