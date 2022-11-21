Following an unusual extended break in the schedule that included Thanksgiving, the Houston Rockets will return to work on Friday when they host the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets, who have dropped five of their last six and have won only once at home this season, last played on Sunday, suffering a 127-120 home loss to the Golden State Warriors. It's rare in the NBA to have so many days off between games, and this stretch could prove crucial for the Rockets as they continue to build and develop their young roster.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO