Mendota, IL

Armed robbery reported in Mendota

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department is investigating the report of an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 9:54 p.m. Nov. 22. The reporting subject stated that while walking in the vicinity of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street, a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him and the driver of the vehicle presented a handgun and demanded money from the subject. Upon the victim giving the gunman his money, the driver drove off.
Two men found dead in Mendota residence

MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead inside a residence on Nov. 22 after authorities received a report of two unresponsive males. Mendota Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the residence at 302 Ninth Ave. at approximately 12:28 p.m., at which time they found Austin P. Sessler, 24, 302 Ninth Ave., and Cameron P. Given, 19, 620 ½ Main St., deceased.
