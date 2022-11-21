MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department is investigating the report of an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 9:54 p.m. Nov. 22. The reporting subject stated that while walking in the vicinity of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street, a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him and the driver of the vehicle presented a handgun and demanded money from the subject. Upon the victim giving the gunman his money, the driver drove off.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO