Read full article on original website
Related
pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Nov. 14 - Nov. 20, 2022
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 166 calls from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, including a death, at least 12 crashes, a sex offense, 11 citizen assists, six animal problems, one violation of a protection order, three motorist assists, an unconscious person, nine requests to check on someone’s welfare, 36 urinalyses and 21 vehicle identification number inspections.
wrrnetwork.com
Long Desired Lander Dream Realized: City Purchases Land Adjacent to City Park
At the City Council meeting on November 22, 2022, a purchase of 9.51 acres from Jeff Hermansky, located west of City Park was authorized after it was listed for sale earlier in 2022 according to a news release issued by City Hall. By state statute, real estate negotiations for governing bodies are required to take place in executive session.
county17.com
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
svinews.com
Late night crash knocks out power to Afton residents
A single vehicle accident was the cause of a power outage in the Afton area late Monday night. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg told SVI News that around 11:35 p.m. a vehicle collided with a power pole in the area of the 100 block of South Washington/Highway 89, directly in front of the Afton Fire Department. Romberg said a southbound male driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and crossed into the northbound lanes of travel, first striking the curb and ultimately colliding with the power pole, causing momentary loss of power in areas of Afton.
Comments / 0