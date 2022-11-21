A single vehicle accident was the cause of a power outage in the Afton area late Monday night. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg told SVI News that around 11:35 p.m. a vehicle collided with a power pole in the area of the 100 block of South Washington/Highway 89, directly in front of the Afton Fire Department. Romberg said a southbound male driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and crossed into the northbound lanes of travel, first striking the curb and ultimately colliding with the power pole, causing momentary loss of power in areas of Afton.

