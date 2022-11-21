ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford Vikings earn their first win of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are in the win column for the first time this basketball season. Wednesday afternoon they defeated Elgin Larkin 52-41 at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic. The Vikings came out energized and playing great defense. They jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. They led 31-20 at halftime. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois

One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton preps for new garbage collection process

The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
PRINCETON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole in Loves Park, Avoid The Area

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 6:30 am. In...
LOVES PARK, IL
wglc.net

Two found dead in Mendota home

MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire

A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park manufacturer celebrates 30 years

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992. Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive. To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines. “I think it makes people proud to be […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots

An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot...
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

For some Rockford-area neighborhoods, it’s turkey time all year round

ROCKFORD — Sydney Baldwin’s dogs typically scare off anything that moves through her yard, but turkeys hold their ground. “My dogs go out and bark at them and the turkeys just look at them,” Baldwin said. “The other day my dogs were barking at them, they came across the street to see the dogs. They came right up to the fence.”
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
CALEDONIA, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

One Person Injured Following Three Vehicle Crash

Sunday evening Ogle County Deputies, Rochelle Police Department, and Rochelle Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident at South Illinois Route 251 and Twombly Road. After a brief investigation, Deputies cited Kylie Hall of Davis Junction for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Hall struck a Chevrolet Yukon...
ROCHELLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy