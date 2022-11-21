Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guilford Vikings earn their first win of the season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are in the win column for the first time this basketball season. Wednesday afternoon they defeated Elgin Larkin 52-41 at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic. The Vikings came out energized and playing great defense. They jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. They led 31-20 at halftime. […]
Lena-Winslow focused on one final game and a sixth state championship
LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We are in the final week of the high school football season, and the number of teams in our viewing area still practicing is one, the Lena-Winslow Panthers. They’re getting ready for another appearance in the 1A championship game Friday morning against another undefeated team Camp Point Central. Lena-Winslow currently has five state […]
Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
advantagenews.com
Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois
One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
starvedrock.media
Princeton preps for new garbage collection process
The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole in Loves Park, Avoid The Area
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 6:30 am. In...
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sick
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school district is being hit hard with illness. All kindergarten classes in Oregon, Illinois, are canceled for Monday because too many teachers are out sick. The superintendent said that 35 elementary school students were sent home on Friday with what they believe is the stomach flu. Doctors said that […]
wglc.net
Two found dead in Mendota home
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
Machesney Park manufacturer celebrates 30 years
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992. Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive. To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines. “I think it makes people proud to be […]
MyStateline.com
The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots
An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot...
rockrivercurrent.com
For some Rockford-area neighborhoods, it’s turkey time all year round
ROCKFORD — Sydney Baldwin’s dogs typically scare off anything that moves through her yard, but turkeys hold their ground. “My dogs go out and bark at them and the turkeys just look at them,” Baldwin said. “The other day my dogs were barking at them, they came across the street to see the dogs. They came right up to the fence.”
WIFR
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County treasurer’s race flips as mail-in votes are counted, election is certified
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Treasurer Sue Goral edged out challenger Steve Schultz by less than 200 votes in an election that flipped as thousands of mail-in ballots arrived after election night. Schultz, a Republican Winnebago County Board member, held a nearly 2,300 vote lead at the end of the...
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Injured Following Three Vehicle Crash
Sunday evening Ogle County Deputies, Rochelle Police Department, and Rochelle Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident at South Illinois Route 251 and Twombly Road. After a brief investigation, Deputies cited Kylie Hall of Davis Junction for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Hall struck a Chevrolet Yukon...
