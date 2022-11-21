Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Publix Announces New Store Location in MillbrookBryan DijkhuizenMillbrook, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL will Become the Main Training Hub for the Boeing MH-139A 'Grey Wolf'Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament
The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42. Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points. Carr and Gonia...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers win ACA Thanksgiving tournament
The Chilton County High School varsity boys’ basketball team took down the Alabama Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament in Montgomery on Nov. 22 with a 43-35 win over Abbeville High School. The two-day, four-team tournament saw the Tigers earn a 57-36 win over Sipsey Valley High School in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship game.
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
Troy Messenger
Trojans battle in Thanksgiving Tournament
The Charles Henderson Trojans are in Thompson this week, competing in the Thompson Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament. On Monday, the Trojans dropped their first game in a tough 69-65 loss to Class 7A’s Auburn. The Trojans jumped out to a 24-17 lead in the first quarter and held a slim 43-37 lead at halftime. The Tigers, however, dominated the third quarter, and took a 57-51 lead into the fourth quarter. Charles Henderson cut the lead by three multiple times in the fourth quarter but couldn’t draw any closer.
Montgomery, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN's Matt Barrie reveals what Lane Kiffin told him about Auburn job speculation
Lane Kiffin’s name has been connected to the vacant head coaching position at Auburn virtually since it opened. Bringing the Ole Miss head coach to the Plains would certainly be a splashy move for a program looking to put itself back in the national conversation. Kiffin reportedly told his...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl
Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
WSFA
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
tallasseetribune.com
Mrs. Beatrice Mann Golden
Mrs. Beatrice Mann Golden, a resident of East Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born October 23, 1923 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, to T. Jahue Mann and Essie D. Mann. Mrs. Golden is survived by her children, Thera Golden Herring (Terry),...
tallasseetribune.com
Jack Blakely Crawford
On Thursday November 10, 2022, Jack Blakely Crawford passed away due to complications from ALS. Jack was 55 years old. Jack was preceded in death by his father John Crawford and his brother Mark Crawford. Jack is survived by his mother Nancy Crawford, his brother Tom Crawford, Tom’s wife Nicki and their children Caitlin (her husband Ty), Connor and Catherine.
tallasseetribune.com
Mrs. Patricia Patterson Baker
Mrs. Patricia Patterson Baker, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born March 11, 1935, in Tallassee, Alabama, to Morris and Mildred Patterson. Mrs. Baker is survived by her sons, Richard L. Baker (Taryn) and David C. Baker (Holli);...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
tallasseetribune.com
Elmore County deputies arrest Tallassee man
The Tallassee Police Department got an assist from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a Tallassee man wanted for theft. On Nov. 23 deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon Taylor of Tallassee into custody on warrants issued by the Tallassee Police Department. Taylor was...
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
WSFA
The Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages for Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that our weather during the fall can vary quite a bit from day to day and year to year. That is certainly true for November and Thanksgiving. So let’s take a look at what has happened and what usually happens on Turkey Day in Montgomery.
