Twitter office reopened after 3-day weekend shutdown amidst further layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – There are reports of further layoffs as Twitter reopens its San Francisco offices after a three-day shutdown, of which only the software engineers were excluded.

Musk shut down the office on Friday following mass layoffs and resignations.

But he asked software engineers to come in, even encouraging those living out of the area to fly in and make an appearance, according to multiple reports.

Musk reportedly wanted to do this to better understand the tech side of the social media platform.

Musk was also reportedly considering further layoffs in the sales department over the weekend, which have started on Monday. These layoffs include account managers and client partners.

Among all of these activities, Musk also lifted the ban on former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

For the time being, Trump has not resurfaced on the platform despite Musk teasing him with a tweet Monday morning. But Kanye West , now known as Ye, has resurfaced after being reinstated.

Meanwhile, some workers are returning to the office in person on Monday morning despite it being a holiday week.

