ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Twitter office reopened after 3-day weekend shutdown amidst further layoffs

By Margie Shafer
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C61D_0jIr14mw00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – There are reports of further layoffs as Twitter reopens its San Francisco offices after a three-day shutdown, of which only the software engineers were excluded.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Musk shut down the office on Friday following mass layoffs and resignations.

But he asked software engineers to come in, even encouraging those living out of the area to fly in and make an appearance, according to multiple reports.

Musk reportedly wanted to do this to better understand the tech side of the social media platform.

Musk was also reportedly considering further layoffs in the sales department over the weekend, which have started on Monday. These layoffs include account managers and client partners.

Among all of these activities, Musk also lifted the ban on former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

For the time being, Trump has not resurfaced on the platform despite Musk teasing him with a tweet Monday morning. But Kanye West , now known as Ye, has resurfaced after being reinstated.

Meanwhile, some workers are returning to the office in person on Monday morning despite it being a holiday week.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diana

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

San Francisco airport named best in the U.S. by Wall Street Journal

Thanksgiving is coming up, and many Americans are set to fly this week. As travelers will be going from airport to airport, most will say some airports are better than others. The answer is San Francisco International Airport, according to The Wall Street Journal. SFO was named the best “large” airport of 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-23-22 New Central Subway is unlike any Muni ride you’ve taken in years

You may have noticed San Francisco’s Central Subway under construction at various points over the past 14 years. Well, now it’s done — or done enough to welcome folks on board. As a bonus, rides are free on weekends from now until January 1.  David Curran boarded the Central Subway on Sunday morning to see how this project — which broke ground in 2010 and cost just under a staggering $2 billion — had turned out. He was "happily reminded that public transit in San Francisco can be a really enjoyable experience." • SFO flight makes emergency landing after potential bird strike • SFGATE staff share their best holiday travel tips
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

South S.F. biotech firm's big bet

Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar. “I see it as the final solution,” said Dario Presezzi, CEO of Bioforcetech. Biochar is a product of pyrolysis, a process that transforms organic materials like wood chips...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
PLANetizen

Long Delayed, $1.95 Billion Central Subway Opens in San Francisco

San Francisco’s Central Subway, under construction for a decade and planned for four decades, finally opened to the public over the weekend. “The subway cuts through the most densely populated parts of San Francisco and carries particular importance for the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, whose residents hope it will spur an economic revival,” according to an article by Ricardo Cano for the San Francisco Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
SFGate

Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 18 and causes major Thanksgiving delays

A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers.  The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway

Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fb101.com

MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
OAKLAND, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy