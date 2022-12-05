ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kick It Like Katie Holmes in These Bestselling Birkenstock Clogs

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If anyone knows how to make casual look ultra-chic, it's Katie Holmes . She spends the majority of her time in New York City, where it's gotten quite chilly — which means it's all about dressing in the comfiest and coziest way possible. No open toes here!

22 Stocking Stuffers Sure to Bring Joy to Your Shopping List

Read article

Recently, the 43-year-old teamed her matching lounge look with the quintessential winter shoe. This pair of Birkenstock clogs gives new meaning to the word comfort, and with the Dawson's Creek alum's stamp of approval, we're more influenced than ever to pick up some of our own.

Shutterstock

See it!

Get the Birkenstock Women's Boston Shearling Clogs for prices starting at $155 at Amazon — also available at Nordstrom , Saks Fifth Avenue and Zappos !

These shoes essentially feel like you're wearing a pair of slippers... but here's the real kicker: You can rock them outside in any terrain. The exterior is made from soft suede, and on the inside they're fully lined with warm and plush shearling fur. With a pair of thick socks, these shoes will keep your feet nice and toasty on even the harshest of winter days!

That said, obviously these aren't snow shoes. You can't wear them if there's any type of wet weather dominating the forecast — but if it's dry out, these clogs are absolutely ideal. What we love most about them is how easy they are to throw on. No-fuss shoes are definitely what we prefer to stock our wardrobes with — especially in the winter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379WfK_0jIqzx8W00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Birkenstock Women's Boston Shearling Clogs for prices starting at $155 at Amazon — also available at Nordstrom , Saks Fifth Avenue and Zappos !

Holmes opted to go for the brown version of these clogs , but they're also up for grabs in a slew of other shades if you want to step outside the box. You can get them in black, grey and even some fun pastels. Pick out the pair you feel best suits your personal style — but if versatility is what you're looking for, the option Holmes picked out is the best option. Once that's complete, you can recreate the comfy-chic ensemble she wore with your favorite monochromatic lounge set. Birkenstocks have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and this pair is proof that they're so much more than summer staples.

See it: Get the Birkenstock Women's Boston Shearling Clogs for prices starting at $155 at Amazon — also available at Nordstrom , Saks Fifth Avenue and Zappos !

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Birkenstock and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

The Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Says Fits “Just Right” Is on Sale Today With Deals Up to 76% Off

It’s time, everyone. Roll up your sleeves, adjust your glasses, and break out your ever-growing wish list: Black Friday is here. With the amount of sales begging for your attention, celebrity-loved jeans should be at the top of your list. As luck would have it, Joe’s Jeans — a Jennifer Garner favorite — are on sale for up to 76 percent off today in select styles and sizes.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Is Stylish In Puffer Coat & Jeans While Out With Friends In NYC

Just your average teen! Suri Cruise, 16, looked like a true New Yorker while out and about with her friends in the Big Apple on Monday, Nov. 21. The teen daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, made sure to bundle up during a walk with her buddies. Though Suri kept a low profile, it wasn’t hard to tell she was the stars’ daughter. The comfy-chic outfit looked like it could have been plucked straight from her fashionista mom’s closet and her smile was just like dad’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping

And you can get a similar pair for as little as $25 When Jennifer Aniston speaks, we listen. Only this time, she didn't even say any words. She merely posted on Instagram, and the message was received loud and clear: Sweater pants are the next big thing.  Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress shared a carousel of images filled with Christmas trees, reindeer decorations, and her adorable pups. But the thing that upstaged them all? Her pants. For the holiday excursion, Aniston went monochrome with a pair...
People

Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing

Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton are also fans of Fair Isle sweaters  Jenny from the Block stepped out on the block in the patterned sweater style that celebs always reach for — a Fair Isle knit.  Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted hand-in-hand with husband Ben Affleck as they left The Music Man in New York City. Normally, we'd be staring at the two in the state of their newlyweds bliss, but there was something else we couldn't keep our eyes off of: J.Lo's cashmere Ralph Lauren...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes’ 10 top fashion moments of 2022

Katie Holmes has become a synonym for style. The Dawson’s Creek actress-turned-director’s fashion sense has made her the latest “it girl”, and her wardrobe staples are a daily inspiration to many women. From her dazzling looks on the red carpets to her flawless street style, it’s no...
CONNECTICUT STATE
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes

Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Footwear News

Idris Elba Shines in Studded Suit & Glossy Shoes at FN Achievement Awards With Wife Sabrina Elba

Idris Elba presented the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Christian Louboutin tonight at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The accomplished actor gleefully embraced the honoree upon acceptance in a sharp black suit and dress shoes. Elba attended with his wife Sabrina Elba. Notably, the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with Louboutin in 2021. Suiting up, Elba’s look consisted of a black blazer lined with silver studs down the lapels, on the pockets, and down the sides of his wide-legged trousers. Underneath the blazer, Elba layered on a black button up and fastened on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel

Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
BROOKLYN, NY
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Us Weekly

Winter Musts: This No. 1 Bestselling Sherpa Coat Is a Fluffy Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holy fluff! While we feel like we were relaxing at the beach and having summer picnics in the park just a few short weeks ago, we’re actually approaching peak cold weather now, and we’re not sure if we’re […]
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
AOL Corp

Spanx's 'perfect dresses' are ultra-flattering and are on sale for Black Friday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Everyone wants it, and everyone’s been looking for...
Footwear News

Rosario Dawson Bundles Up in Wool Coat & Booties for ‘Impact Dick Gregory’ Screening

Rosario Dawson layered up as she attended the special screening of “Impact Dick Gregory” at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London on Dec. 7. The “Men In Black II” actress wore a black fitted turtleneck which she paired with a dark gray wool coat that featured black buttons. She added black tights to the look and accessorized with diamond hoops and a black fedora. Dawson kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style opting for a minimal makeup look with a bare lip. To complete her look, the actress slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The leather shoes featured an almond toe...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

259K+
Followers
25K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy