State governments that invest more in technology and digitize their services build higher customer satisfaction among their residents, according to a recent report. Residents prefer by a two-to-one margin to access government services through digital channels like websites and apps rather than by phone or in-person, according to a McKinsey & Company survey of 80,000 respondents across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The states that performed best in customer satisfaction also spent approximately twice as much per capita on technology as states that performed the worst, according to the report.

