ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
Fortune

Old ways of working won’t meet the challenges of the next economy

There is no turning back: The future of work is global, untethered, equitable, and hyper-efficient. With the specter of a global economic downturn looming large, we are hearing many CEOs scrambling to articulate how they plan to “recession-proof” their companies—while not abandoning their growth strategies. At a...
abovethelaw.com

How A Successful Workplace Environment Can Halt Lawyer Turnover

For law firms to stay competitive — and fully staffed — they need to look at their employee value propositions and make sure they are giving their employees a reason to stay for the long haul. In this white paper, our friends at Thomson Reuters look at ways...
HackerNoon

Startup Funding - How To Get Your Business Off The Ground

Creating a startup business in this digitally-driven age has become more accessible for those aspiring entrepreneurs. However, that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to make successful. In fact, a lot of startups can fail within their first year of existence. Only 40% of startups are profitable, with other...
businesspartnermagazine.com

How Do You Choose the Best Ecommerce Platform for Startups?

As consumers are increasingly heading online to purchase all kinds of products, it’s not surprising that the number of ecommerce startup businesses is growing as well. If you’ve been thinking of launching your own online store, know that your choice of ecommerce platform can play a big part in your success.
AdWeek

Affiliate Marketing Needs a 'Big Tent' to Keep Growing

For an industry with partnerships and relationships at its core, the affiliate marketing world is shockingly siloed. Media sellers and programmatic ad-tech companies have a long history of collaboration in areas like standards and measurement. Organizations like the Interactive Advertising Bureau have dedicated working groups where partners and competitors come together to brainstorm and enact innovation, address industry pain points and find solutions that best serve all parties involved—and we should be taking a page out of their book if we want to reach our full potential.
Calhoun Journal

Creedmoor® Sports Promotes Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager

Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, has promoted Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager. Harris, who previously served as a Customer Service Representative, will now oversee all customer service functions. Harris joined the company in 2020 and had an immediate impact during a very busy period for all […]
ANNISTON, AL
GCN.com

Digitized services drive citizen satisfaction

State governments that invest more in technology and digitize their services build higher customer satisfaction among their residents, according to a recent report. Residents prefer by a two-to-one margin to access government services through digital channels like websites and apps rather than by phone or in-person, according to a McKinsey & Company survey of 80,000 respondents across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The states that performed best in customer satisfaction also spent approximately twice as much per capita on technology as states that performed the worst, according to the report.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy