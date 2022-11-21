ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

2 injured in overnight Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m. Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Food truck Thanksgiving

Food truck Thanksgiving
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman

Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No trash collection for Omaha residents on Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of the trash collection schedule for this week. Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, yard waste or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving. Collections will be on the regular schedule throughout the rest of the week, with materials needing...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation

Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation
OMAHA, NE

