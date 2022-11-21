LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.

