Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Police Arrest Eufaula Man Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping
Police in Nebraska arrested a Eufaula man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage. 22-year-old Shawn Young followed the victim to her car, then grabbed her and pushed her up against her vehicle, Lincoln Police said. When she screamed, officers said Young put his fingers in...
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in woman’s homicide, still looking for second suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been arrested in connection to an Omaha homicide. According to Omaha Police, 22-year-old Cameron Foster was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of a woman, 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6. It happened near 49th and Miami Street around 2:29 a.m.
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
WOWT
Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a storage garage with vehicles inside resulted in heavy damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 31st and Q Street at 6:36 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a commercial car lot. When crews arrived...
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
WOWT
Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m. Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later...
WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
WOWT
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
WOWT
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friends and loved ones honor a local man who lived on the streets. They did so from the same spot where he was found beaten a month ago. An Omaha man is in custody for assaulting a homeless man around Halloween. He will soon be facing upgraded charges.
WOWT
Food truck Thanksgiving
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt shared a snapshot of the state’s education status — where it is and where it needs to go. Douglas County deputies conduct search at missing Omaha...
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
WOWT
Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman
Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead. Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wonton...
WOWT
Omaha family feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving to ‘pay it forward’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Putting food on the table for Thanksgiving can be a daunting task for many families, but a metro man has made it his mission to help those who may find themselves in a tough spot. Each year on Thanksgiving, Rob and Katie Patterson, who got married...
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County
A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
WOWT
No trash collection for Omaha residents on Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of the trash collection schedule for this week. Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, yard waste or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving. Collections will be on the regular schedule throughout the rest of the week, with materials needing...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family of murdered Sapulpa woman speaks out, warns those suffering domestic abuse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Family members of a slain Sapulpa woman want the community to know how wonderful she was. Brittany Gowdy lived in a small one-story home, near W. Teel Rd. and S. Hickory St, in Sapulpa with her five children and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Stafford. On Saturday,...
WOWT
Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation
Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman. Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wonton Jon's Food...
Comments / 0