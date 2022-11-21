ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Jones mum on Cowboys' Odell Beckham Jr. interest with visit nearing

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago

Stephen Jones needed to move his weekly spot on the “K&C Masterpiece” to earlier in the day Monday.

Could a meeting with a certain star wideout have been the cause for the change?

“Not just yet. We’re probably not going to be talking about that much because it’s getting to be pretty strategic right now,” Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president responded Monday.

Of course, said wideout is Odell Beckham Jr. The Cowboys have been linked to him for weeks, with Michael Irvin saying on 105.3 The Fan last month that Beckham would love to play for the Cowboys.

That appears to be the case, as Beckham reportedly will have a free agency visit with the Cowboys and New York Giants this week.

Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent as he rehabs the ACL injury he sustained in the Super Bowl while with the Los Angeles Rams. His plan is to sign with a contender, and the Cowboys’ shellacking of the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday was a good way to send the message that they fit that mold.

While Jones declined to go into much detail about their interest in Beckham, he did acknowledge the multi-faceted approach they have to take in evaluating the 30-year-old.

“You have to check, obviously a player like Odell coming off a major injury, that’s a part of it," Jones said. "The vision for the player and that type of thing, and then the business. You kind of hit on all of the above.”

The Cowboys have a clear-cut No. 1 wideout in CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup is improving, and adding Beckham into the mix will only help bolster a wideout group that has been filled with question marks since camp.

