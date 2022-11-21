Read full article on original website
Esker and Quadient Partner on Electronic Invoicing in France
Automation solutions provider Esker and communication solutions supplier Quadient have partnered with the French government’s upcoming Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) to help businesses transition to compliance with upcoming French tax regulations. The French finance law requires that invoices exchanged between value added tax (VAT) taxpayers must be transmitted in...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
B2B Marketplace Operators Offer Credit to Keep African SMBs Liquid
A wave of platforms that enable digital sales and procurement are revolutionizing the way African companies do business, contributing to an all-round more efficient trading system and helping to eliminate frictions that have long-plagued traditional supply chains. Increasingly, these platforms are not just middlemen connecting buyers to sellers; they find...
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
US Retailers Increase In-Store Security Measures
Facing brazen and widely reported thefts, retailers are deploying a variety of new deterrents while also balancing these measures with the need to maintain an inviting shopping environment for consumers. The deterrents include installing surveillance systems, putting more items behind glass, using steel cables to lock products to shelves and...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
ASIC: Block Earner Ran Unlicensed Crypto Investments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued the FinTech company Block Earner for allegedly offering cryptocurrency investments without a license. “Block Earner offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets under the names USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner (collectively, the earner products),” the regulator said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) news release.
Report: Binance CEO Turns to Middle East for Crypto Recovery
The founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise money for a recovery fund to help the industry following the FTX collapse. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 22) report by Bloomberg News, sources close to the matter say Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week.
Brands Turn to Global Digital Currency Networks to Drive B2C Payout Innovation
As the need for faster, cheaper and efficient payouts increase, there is a huge demand from corporations needing to transfer value to end users and enable use cases ranging from loyalty, employee rewards, rebates, remittances and refunds. But according to Aron Alexander, CEO and founder at U.K.-based digital incentives platform...
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
Balance Lands $350M to Help Steady SMBs
B2B marketplace and eCommerce payments platform Balance has received a $350 million credit facility from Viola Credit to boost its financing capabilities. “Merchants can’t facilitate trust with new buyers without payment terms and buyers won’t move from their current vendor without getting the same terms,” Balance CEO Bar Geron said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 22).
Starling Bank Reminds Customers It Is Cracking Down on Crypto
Months after announcing it would steer away from digital assets, United Kingdom neobank Starling Bank has increased its anti-cryptocurrency campaign. In a statement to PYMNTS Wednesday (Nov. 23), the bank said it has had restrictions of varying degrees on cryptocurrency transactions for some time, as do many banks. “We recently...
Leta Raises $3M for African Supply Chain Optimization Platform
Kenyan supply chain and logistics tech startup Leta announced the close of a $3 million pre-seed equity round in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release. Participants in the round include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Founded in 2021, Leta uses route and...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
FTX Ties to Farmington State Bank in US Are Probed
One of the assets that have come to light during the bankruptcy of FTX is reportedly a stake in a U.S.-licensed bank, which it owns through a subsidiary. Farmington State Bank in the state of Washington — which now goes by the name Moonstone Bank online — became tied to FTX in March when the crypto exchange’s sister company Alameda Research invested $11.5 million in FBH, the bank’s parent company, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 23).
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
Italian Banking Group Sella Launches Biometric Payment Card
Italian banking group Sella Group has collaborated with IDEMIA to launch biometric payment cards that are powered by IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution. Sella Group, which has a presence in five countries, will offer the new biometric payment card to select target segments, IDEX Biometrics said Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a press release.
