Read full article on original website
Related
Hyundai Motor And SK On Plan To Build $1.9B JV Plant In US
Hyundai Motor Company GDR HYMTF, along with SK On, the battery unit of energy group SK Innovation Co Ltd, is planning to invest about $1.88 billion in a new battery factory. The joint venture battery factory is set to be built in the U.S. Hyundai Motor and SK On, Reuters...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Musk announces Twitter’s newest verification plan—now with gold checks
Gold checks for companies, gray for government, and blue for everyone else.
Comments / 0