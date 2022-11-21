Read full article on original website
West Frankfort Fire Responds to Central Jr. High for Smoke Issue
WEST FRANKFORT – The West Frankfort Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to Central Junior High School regarding a smoke issue with the ventilation system. According to Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 Superintendent Matt Donkin, Central students were dismissed to their parents and picked up at Frankfort Intermediate School. Other West Frankfort schools remained in session. All students were reported safe. Students who were not picked up remained at Frankfort Intermediate School for the day.
Multi-vehicle Crash on I-57 in Jefferson County Injures Goreville Man, Two Others
MT. VERNON – A Goreville man and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-57 in Jefferson County Monday morning. According to Illinois State Police, around 6:30 a.m., a car driven by a 24-year-old Chicago woman was going south on I-57 near milepost 92 when the car struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Georgia man.
Ferrell Hospital to Restrict Visitors Due to Widespread Influenza
ELDORADO – Effective immediately, hospital visitors are restricted at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado until further notice due to widespread influenza. Further details about these updated guidelines are as follows:. • No visitors with influenza like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). • Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore...
Carmi Man Sentenced in Carmi Christmas Elves Burglary
CARMI – A Carmi man arrested by Carmi Police earlier this month in relation to the burglary and theft of shoes owned by the Carmi Christmas Elves was sentenced Monday in White County Court to five years in prison for burglary – a Class 2 felony. According to...
