Greenville County Sheriff’s Office hosts meal giveaways

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was out Monday offering free lunches to needy individuals thanks to an anonymous $5,000 donation.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis was among the deputies at the event, which was held at the Sheriff’s Office’s Central Annex location in downtown Greenville.

"We had an anonymous donor who wanted to donate some funds to buy meals for Thanksgiving for those he felt like needed them, whether it's homeless, people in the community or whatever the case," Sheriff Lewis said. "He just wanted to make sure everybody kind of had the same blessing he's had in his life, and just kind of pass it along or pay it forward."

The usage of this donation was specifically requested by the donor, who also gave another $5,000 donation for a separate event for Christmas.

However, Sheriff Lewis said the nature of the Christmas event has not yet been decided on.

Senator Karl Allen, who represents the state’s seventh district, was also at the site Monday morning in an effort to show support for the meal giveaway to his local constituents.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis and Senator Karl Allen in front of the GCSO Annex Center where meals were being handed out Photo credit Matthew Causey

You can listen to the full interview with both Sheriff Hobart Lewis and Senator Karl Allen below: