FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
theadvocate.com
Fuel stamps, controversy, OTs and revenge: Recalling five memorable LSU-Texas A&M games
LSU and Texas A&M have been playing every year as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 35-22-3 lead including wins in nine of their past 11 meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU faces tough task but is in prime position to make CFP history
As BJ Ojulari chatted with reporters Tuesday evening in the LSU football team room, a reporter’s laptop streaming the College Football Playoff rankings showed the Tigers had jumped up one big rung on the playoff ladder to No. 5. Ojulari arched his eyebrows slightly at the news. “Oh, that’s...
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in Kyle Field:. Texas A&M has a defense capable of keeping this competitive. Despite all their well-documented troubles, the Aggies are allowing 21 points per game and their losses to Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn all came by six points or less. But Texas A&M won’t be able to score enough to spoil LSU’s season. The Tigers get their 10th win.
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings focused on Shaw as Rebels seek first semifinals appearance since 2015
All season, Teurlings Catholic head coach Dane Charpentier has been adamant about the importance of taking things one game at a time. And for the most part, he feels his Rebels have done a great job of doing so. So, it comes as no surprise that Charpentier isn’t the least...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: A home run from second base?
"Your Wednesday column about the little girl who wanted to play baseball reminded me of my son Todd," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge. "He was playing T-ball at Our Lady of Mercy field. His coach was my good friend Reggie Mullins. "Todd made it to second base, and Reggie...
theadvocate.com
The go-to guy: Versatile senior DB/WR helps power Denham Springs into quarterfinals
A USB connection is one way to power a computer or phone. You plug in and go. CamRon Eirick serves much the same purpose for the Denham Springs High School football team. No matter where he is plugged into the lineup, Eirick succeeds. The 6-foot-3 senior plays cornerback, wide receiver...
theadvocate.com
Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'
Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-year deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
theadvocate.com
Live Oak moves quickly, hires Central assistant, ex-Mandeville HC as new football coach
Once everything was finalized, one of the first calls Hutch Gonzales made was to one of his best friends. “All right, welcome to LP (Livingston Parish). ... You better get ready,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said when he heard the news. Gonzales, who spent last season as...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas' debuts Thanksgiving on Hallmark Channel
Sorrento and Baton Rouge get their Hallmark Channel moment in “My Southern Family Christmas,” premiering at 7 p.m. Thursday. Filmed in September at The Cajun Village in Ascension Parish, a neighborhood in Baton Rouge and a day at Celtic Studios, the feel-good holiday flick is an Evergreen Films production.
theadvocate.com
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
theadvocate.com
'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue
Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
theadvocate.com
Invoking Devin Page, Allie Rice shootings, Baton Rouge pushes for more crime cameras
In the wake of multiple high-profile killings this year, parish leaders are pushing for local businesses to install surveillance cameras they say will help police stop and solve crimes in Baton Rouge neighborhoods plagued by shootings. Named the Page/Rice Initiative, the cameras are part of a business-led crime-prevention effort that...
theadvocate.com
Amid record inflation, St. Vincent de Paul feeds Baton Rouge families: 'The need is so great'
Less than 40 minutes after the Raising Cane’s River Center opened its doors to families Thanksgiving morning, volunteers had already passed out 1,600 of the 1,800 meals they’d spent hours prepping in the center’s industrial kitchen. “The need is so great,” said St. Vincent de Paul food...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
theadvocate.com
Save the dates: Christmas events in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas
Carolers and candy, parades and parties, "Nutcrackers" and nighttime lights, ah, the beautiful lights. The Christmas season has arrived in south Louisiana. However you celebrate, take time to soak in the winter wonders of the holiday. Here's a great place to start in planning out the next few weeks, our...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High School's new principal has been named; here's what we know
Julia Williams, who has served as principal at Northside High School for the past eight years will become the new principal at Lafayette High, a spokesperson for Lafayette Parish Schools has confirmed. Williams is an alumnas of LHS. In 2021, she was named the LPSS high school principal of the...
theadvocate.com
A week in a legend's life: West Baton Rouge show follows Billie Holiday's time spent at Sugar Hill
Billie Holiday walks down an empty street, a fur stole draped over her evening gown. There is no limo waiting with open doors, no entourage surrounding her. She simply walks alone after the night's set at the Sugar Hill nightclub. Quite a lonely setting for a jazz legend, really. Then...
