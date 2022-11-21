ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Fuel stamps, controversy, OTs and revenge: Recalling five memorable LSU-Texas A&M games

LSU and Texas A&M have been playing every year as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 35-22-3 lead including wins in nine of their past 11 meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in Kyle Field:. Texas A&M has a defense capable of keeping this competitive. Despite all their well-documented troubles, the Aggies are allowing 21 points per game and their losses to Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn all came by six points or less. But Texas A&M won’t be able to score enough to spoil LSU’s season. The Tigers get their 10th win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: A home run from second base?

"Your Wednesday column about the little girl who wanted to play baseball reminded me of my son Todd," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge. "He was playing T-ball at Our Lady of Mercy field. His coach was my good friend Reggie Mullins. "Todd made it to second base, and Reggie...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'

Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-year deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue

Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Save the dates: Christmas events in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas

Carolers and candy, parades and parties, "Nutcrackers" and nighttime lights, ah, the beautiful lights. The Christmas season has arrived in south Louisiana. However you celebrate, take time to soak in the winter wonders of the holiday. Here's a great place to start in planning out the next few weeks, our...
BATON ROUGE, LA

