The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in Kyle Field:. Texas A&M has a defense capable of keeping this competitive. Despite all their well-documented troubles, the Aggies are allowing 21 points per game and their losses to Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn all came by six points or less. But Texas A&M won’t be able to score enough to spoil LSU’s season. The Tigers get their 10th win.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO