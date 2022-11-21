Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff opts against re-election bid
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur on Nov. 24 became the second Arlington elected official to announce she would not seek a new term in 2023. “After more than 22 years as sheriff, and 36 years with the Sheriff’s Office, I think it is time to hang up my spurs,” Arthur said in a statement announcing her decision. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Arlington.”
Inside Nova
Obituary: Eisenberg seen as conduit to modern, progressive Arlington
Tributes poured in after news came that Albert Eisenberg, who served both on the Arlington County Board and in the Virginia House of Delegates, had died Nov. 15 at the age of 76. “The causes Al championed both on the County Board and in the General Assembly set the framework...
Inside Nova
Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions
The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
Inside Nova
Arlington Civic Federation wants to keep its financial picture sustainable
The Arlington County Civic Federation has been around longer than Arlington has been Arlington – its existence pre-dates the 1920 renaming of the county by several years – and current leadership is hoping to bring more focus on financial sustainability so the organization can continue for another century or more.
Inside Nova
Prince William County approves collective bargaining ordinance; supervisors pledge to consider future tweaks
Prince William County has approved a collective bargaining ordinance but will continue considering ways to strengthen it. The Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 to approve the ordinance during its meeting Tuesday. The board’s five Democrats voted in favor of it and the three Republican supervisors opposed it. The...
Inside Nova
Irked Vienna Town Council rejects housing proposal - for now
Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
Inside Nova
Data: More local home-sellers taking less than full asking price as market cools
Sellers who found buyers for their homes in October across Northern Virginia received, on average, less than full asking price, confirming that the market is shifting if not entirely to buyers, then a certain way in their direction. Among six major jurisdictions tracked by the Sun Gazette, only one –...
Inside Nova
McLean Community Center seeking 'youth ambassadors' to serve as liaisons
The McLean Community Center has announced creation of “MCC Youth Ambassadors” to provide an outlet for teens to have their voice heard in the programming of the community center. Ambassadors will serve as liaisons between community youth and the two student members of the McLean Community Center Governing...
Inside Nova
Madison hosts Centreville in region football tourney final
The best way to describe the upcoming football playoff game between the host Madison Warhawks and Centreville Wildcats is it will be a 50-50 contest. Flip a coin. The high-school teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna in the 6D North Region-tournament championship game, a rematch of last season’s final, won in a blowout by the Warhawks.
Inside Nova
The Heart of a Warrior: Shirley Dominick’s mission is to serve her country and those who protect it
Growing up on a farm in South Carolina with 10 siblings meant that other than school or church, Shirley Dominick of Haymarket didn’t have many opportunities to get away from home. But, when she was in the fifth grade, her mom asked her to accompany her on a trip to the supermarket. For Dominick, this was a special treat, and one that would change the course of her life.
Inside Nova
Loudoun County schools behavioral assistant charged with assaulting student
A behavioral assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after allegations she assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions. A school resource officer at Lightridge High School was notified of the incidents by school personnel on the morning of Nov.14, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Racing toward a dream: Bristow boy’s future is in the fast lane
Marcus Wolfe grew up watching NASCAR with his dad, Richie, and now at 12, he is on track to one day be a professional driver. Although Wolfe, who lives in Bristow, only started racing go-karts last year and has been competing against more experienced kids, he has already won many races, including the championship in his division.
Inside Nova
Police investigate two armed robberies in the Manassas area
Police are investigating two weekend armed robberies 19 minutes apart in the Manassas area. The first happened at 1 a.m. Saturday at the Denny’sat 8201 Sudley Road. The victim was standing in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man wearing all black clothing. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.
Inside Nova
Four Potomac School runners earn all-state honors
Four runners on the Potomac School girls cross country team this season earned all-state honors because of their top-20 individual finishes at the Division I state championship high-school meet on the Woodberry Forest course. The runners helped the team finish third in the state meet. The third place was the...
Inside Nova
One person dead after Fairfax County house fire
A person was found dead after a two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Fairfax County's Lincolnia area late Monday. Fire crews were called to the 6600 block of Pine Road about 10:30 p.m. with reports that one occupant of the house was unaccounted for, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
Inside Nova
Tristan Evans, Freedom close in on state records
Freedom-Woodbridge has produced prolific quarterbacks in Darryl Overton’s eight seasons as head coach. But in his mind, no one has done a better job of running the offense and using all of the Eagles’ available options better than current starter Tristan Evans. The junior is quietly on pace...
Inside Nova
Trio selected as all-conference in college football
Patriot HS graduate Keith Jenkins was named to the all-MEAC football first team. The Morgan State freshman ranked No. 5 in the nation in kickoff returns (29.4 avg) and returned two for touchdowns. Jenkins was twice named the MEAC Specialist of the Week and once named the MEAC Rookie of...
