ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Arlington sheriff opts against re-election bid

Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur on Nov. 24 became the second Arlington elected official to announce she would not seek a new term in 2023. “After more than 22 years as sheriff, and 36 years with the Sheriff’s Office, I think it is time to hang up my spurs,” Arthur said in a statement announcing her decision. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Arlington.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions

The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Irked Vienna Town Council rejects housing proposal - for now

Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

McLean Community Center seeking 'youth ambassadors' to serve as liaisons

The McLean Community Center has announced creation of “MCC Youth Ambassadors” to provide an outlet for teens to have their voice heard in the programming of the community center. Ambassadors will serve as liaisons between community youth and the two student members of the McLean Community Center Governing...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Madison hosts Centreville in region football tourney final

The best way to describe the upcoming football playoff game between the host Madison Warhawks and Centreville Wildcats is it will be a 50-50 contest. Flip a coin. The high-school teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna in the 6D North Region-tournament championship game, a rematch of last season’s final, won in a blowout by the Warhawks.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

The Heart of a Warrior: Shirley Dominick’s mission is to serve her country and those who protect it

Growing up on a farm in South Carolina with 10 siblings meant that other than school or church, Shirley Dominick of Haymarket didn’t have many opportunities to get away from home. But, when she was in the fifth grade, her mom asked her to accompany her on a trip to the supermarket. For Dominick, this was a special treat, and one that would change the course of her life.
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

Loudoun County schools behavioral assistant charged with assaulting student

A behavioral assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after allegations she assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions. A school resource officer at Lightridge High School was notified of the incidents by school personnel on the morning of Nov.14, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Racing toward a dream: Bristow boy’s future is in the fast lane

Marcus Wolfe grew up watching NASCAR with his dad, Richie, and now at 12, he is on track to one day be a professional driver. Although Wolfe, who lives in Bristow, only started racing go-karts last year and has been competing against more experienced kids, he has already won many races, including the championship in his division.
BRISTOW, VA
Inside Nova

Police investigate two armed robberies in the Manassas area

Police are investigating two weekend armed robberies 19 minutes apart in the Manassas area. The first happened at 1 a.m. Saturday at the Denny’sat 8201 Sudley Road. The victim was standing in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man wearing all black clothing. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Four Potomac School runners earn all-state honors

Four runners on the Potomac School girls cross country team this season earned all-state honors because of their top-20 individual finishes at the Division I state championship high-school meet on the Woodberry Forest course. The runners helped the team finish third in the state meet. The third place was the...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

One person dead after Fairfax County house fire

A person was found dead after a two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Fairfax County's Lincolnia area late Monday. Fire crews were called to the 6600 block of Pine Road about 10:30 p.m. with reports that one occupant of the house was unaccounted for, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Tristan Evans, Freedom close in on state records

Freedom-Woodbridge has produced prolific quarterbacks in Darryl Overton’s eight seasons as head coach. But in his mind, no one has done a better job of running the offense and using all of the Eagles’ available options better than current starter Tristan Evans. The junior is quietly on pace...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Trio selected as all-conference in college football

Patriot HS graduate Keith Jenkins was named to the all-MEAC football first team. The Morgan State freshman ranked No. 5 in the nation in kickoff returns (29.4 avg) and returned two for touchdowns. Jenkins was twice named the MEAC Specialist of the Week and once named the MEAC Rookie of...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy