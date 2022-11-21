ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Man dead after attempting to elude Larimer County sheriff's deputies

By The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
FILE PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

Larimer County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday after a vehicle chase that ended just south of the Budweiser Events Center off I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is being headed by Fort Collins police and the District Attorney’s Office, was activated. None of the deputies involved in the shooting were injured, and all have been placed on administrative leave, as is procedure for officer-involved shootings, according to an email statement from the Larimer County sheriff’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson declined to identify the deputies involved, and said the suspect’s identification would come later from the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened at 12:18 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Colorado 56 and I-25 in Berthoud. The news release did not say why the deputy was attempting to pull over the vehicle.

Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle north on I-25 until it exited east on Crossroads Boulevard. Deputies were able to stop the car at Crossroads and Centerra Parkway.

“The adult male and sole occupant of the vehicle was armed with a rifle and deputies fired their weapons at him,” according to the news release. “The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the case should contact Fort Collins Police Services at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

