Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Musk announces Twitter’s newest verification plan—now with gold checks
Gold checks for companies, gray for government, and blue for everyone else.
Washington Examiner
The liberal obsession with Twitter is embarrassing
There is nothing more pathetic than the liberal Twitter users who let Twitter govern their every thought. That has only become more true in the time since Elon Musk purchased the platform. Writing in the Atlantic, Kaitlyn Tiffany states that “the era of ‘stay and fight’ Twitter is here.” Musk...
Washington Examiner
The prodigal network: CBS News returns to Twitter less than two days after 'pause'
To protest Elon Musk, CBS News quit Twitter — for almost two days. After realizing its protest wasn’t having any impact and its activism wasn't going the way it thought it would, it not-so-humbly returned. On Friday, CBS News tried to virtue-signal and make some point about how...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Washington Examiner
LA Times columnist thinks minorities have been brainwashed into opposing affirmative action
Affirmative action is so unpopular, even among minorities, that the only conclusion liberals can come to is that everyone has been brainwashed against it. That is what Jean Guerrero argues in her recent Los Angeles Times column. Guerrero claims that “Republican activists” have claimed “they want to eliminate racism and create a colorblind society” for decades. “Their propaganda is so persuasive that 73% of Americans, including most people of color, believe race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admissions,” Guerrero writes.
Washington Examiner
Gisele Fetterman attacks the free press and women of color
One month after attacking NBC journalist Dasha Burns for doing her job, Gisele Fetterman has launched another assault on female journalists. "The right-wing hates women," said the wife of Pennsylvania's senator-elect in response to a humorous segment on Fox News. "They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing. ... Hopefully, it’s not like this for the next young Latina or person of color or spouse who enters this space."
Chris Hemsworth explains why he took on daredevil challenges and prepared for his own eventual death
'People know Chris as the actor, but not a lot of people know him as the athlete,' said Ross Edgery, who coached Hemsworth's fjord swim.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Gabbard says 'cancel culture' is attacking freedom in Thanksgiving message
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard shared what she is not thankful for on Thursday, criticizing the media and government leadership for “directly” threatening freedoms of expression put forth in the Constitution. “Unfortunately, this vision that our founders had for us, a lot of our leaders have forgotten it,”...
Comments / 0