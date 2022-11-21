Affirmative action is so unpopular, even among minorities, that the only conclusion liberals can come to is that everyone has been brainwashed against it. That is what Jean Guerrero argues in her recent Los Angeles Times column. Guerrero claims that “Republican activists” have claimed “they want to eliminate racism and create a colorblind society” for decades. “Their propaganda is so persuasive that 73% of Americans, including most people of color, believe race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admissions,” Guerrero writes.

