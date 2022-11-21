ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
The liberal obsession with Twitter is embarrassing

There is nothing more pathetic than the liberal Twitter users who let Twitter govern their every thought. That has only become more true in the time since Elon Musk purchased the platform. Writing in the Atlantic, Kaitlyn Tiffany states that “the era of ‘stay and fight’ Twitter is here.” Musk...
LA Times columnist thinks minorities have been brainwashed into opposing affirmative action

Affirmative action is so unpopular, even among minorities, that the only conclusion liberals can come to is that everyone has been brainwashed against it. That is what Jean Guerrero argues in her recent Los Angeles Times column. Guerrero claims that “Republican activists” have claimed “they want to eliminate racism and create a colorblind society” for decades. “Their propaganda is so persuasive that 73% of Americans, including most people of color, believe race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admissions,” Guerrero writes.
Gisele Fetterman attacks the free press and women of color

One month after attacking NBC journalist Dasha Burns for doing her job, Gisele Fetterman has launched another assault on female journalists. "The right-wing hates women," said the wife of Pennsylvania's senator-elect in response to a humorous segment on Fox News. "They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing. ... Hopefully, it’s not like this for the next young Latina or person of color or spouse who enters this space."
