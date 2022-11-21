ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WETM 18 News

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Police explain presence on Orchard Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released information Wednesday evening regarding their significant presence in the area of Orchard Street and Jay Street earlier in the day. At around 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 700 block of Smith Street for a ShotSpotter activation — a block away from Orchard […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Town of Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by an SUV on Route 57 near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, deputies, rescue personnel from the Moyers Corners Fire […]
CLAY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin

From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
HORNELL, NY
Syracuse.com

Second person dies in Clay house fire, family says

Clay, N.Y. — The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Derek Mack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Missing Wyoming County Man Found Dead

A man who vanished from a crash scene in Wyoming County during Friday's snowstorm has been found dead, covered in snow, in a field a few hundred yards away. The body was found by a state police helicopter crew yesterday in the town of Sheldon. 74-year-old Nicholas Perry from Strykersville...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

One dead, one in grave condition after shooting in Greece

Greece, N.Y. — UPDATE: Greece Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead, and one other in grave condition. Police arrived to a home Mosely Road Wednesday night, just before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the dead victim, with an apparent gunshot...
GREECE, NY

