Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
Police explain presence on Orchard Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released information Wednesday evening regarding their significant presence in the area of Orchard Street and Jay Street earlier in the day. At around 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 700 block of Smith Street for a ShotSpotter activation — a block away from Orchard […]
See truck barely scrape under Onondaga Parkway Bridge (video)
Salina, N.Y. -- A truck has finally fit under the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a truck traveling on the Onondaga Lake Parkway went under the parkway bridge and scraped part of its roof off, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Compared to the...
localsyr.com
Victim killed by SUV in Clay identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday evening the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and Moyer’s Corners Fire Department responded to an accident involving an SUV. The SUV had struck a pedestrian on the 7300 block of Oswego Road, in the Town of Clay. Today, the victim has...
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
Man ticketed for allegedly shooting deer out of season
On October 28, an Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) responded to a house in the town of Rochester after receiving reports of multiple deer being taken with bait.
Deputies: Man shot in Farmington in road rage incident
FARMINGTON – Ontario County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that they describe as a road rage incident that happened at 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Mertensia Road, just north of state Route 96. A man who was shot was taken to...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Town of Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by an SUV on Route 57 near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, deputies, rescue personnel from the Moyers Corners Fire […]
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
‘Please get my sister’: Neighbor rushes to help boy screaming outside fatal Clay house fire
Clay, N.Y. – A neighbor was watching TV in her living room Tuesday evening when she heard screams and rushed outside to see a child running from flames and smoke coming from the home next door. The little boy ran out of the burning house on Lawdon Street wearing...
Second person dies in Clay house fire, family says
Clay, N.Y. — The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Two people who used stolen credit card in town of Cicero
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two people in relation to a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say that the two people in the photo above used a stolen credit card at the Bryne...
Police looking to ID Lansing theft suspect
New York State Police are looking to identify a man who they say stole several items from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Lansing, New York.
30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
iheart.com
Missing Wyoming County Man Found Dead
A man who vanished from a crash scene in Wyoming County during Friday's snowstorm has been found dead, covered in snow, in a field a few hundred yards away. The body was found by a state police helicopter crew yesterday in the town of Sheldon. 74-year-old Nicholas Perry from Strykersville...
13 WHAM
One dead, one in grave condition after shooting in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — UPDATE: Greece Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead, and one other in grave condition. Police arrived to a home Mosely Road Wednesday night, just before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the dead victim, with an apparent gunshot...
Syracuse woman admits driving high in crash that killed passenger; gets 2 to 6 years in prison
Syracuse, NY — A woman admitted Monday that she was high on drugs at the time of a high-speed crash on Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse that left her car in flames and killed her passenger. Aeriel Freeman, 31, will spend 2 to 6 years in prison under a...
