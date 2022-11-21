ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michael B. Jordan Reveals Dreamville Will Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Over the weekend (Nov. 20), actor, director, and producer Michael B. Jordan sat on a ComplexCon (versations) panel with co- Creed III star Johnathan Majors, to discuss their forthcoming film slated to premiere March 3, 2023.

During the conversation, Jordan — who’s debuting his directorial skills for the sequel — surprisingly revealed that J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint is executive producing the soundtrack for the third installment of the Creed franchise.

More from VIBE.com

“I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” stated Jordan according to Complex . “Dreamville is executive producing this album.”

Creed II: The Album’s soundtrack received the Mike WiLL Made-It production treatment and featured artists like Lil Wayne, Crime Mob, Slim A$AP Rocky, Ari Lennox, J. Cole, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, and more. The compilation also featured frequent collaborator and composer Ludwig Göransson, who is currently gaining attention for “Con La Brisa” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘s soundtrack.

As of now, a release date or tracklist with featured artists for the Creed III soundtrack has not been revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gStN7_0jIqwEJu00
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ “Devotion” held at Regency Village Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Reportedly, Creed III “follows the aftermath of Adonis’ success in both his career and family life. When his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.”

The synopsis continues, “The former friends face off in the ring although there is more to their story than just a boxing match. Adonis Creed is then left with a hard decision to put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Related Story

Michael B. Jordan Describes Challenge Of Directing And Starring In 'Creed III'

Jordan took to his Instagram account back in October to reflect on his newfound role behind the camera.

“My directorial debut?!” he wrote on Instagram . “That still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

Creed III will hit theaters on March 3, 2023. Take a look at the official trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star In ‘Fear’ Trailer

Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I., and more star in the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Fear. Set to be released in theaters on Jan. 27, the film finds a group of friends whose weekend vacation takes a dark turn. According to the official description, each friend is required to face their own worst fear one-by-one, thanks to a powerful force inside the historic hotel they have chosen for their excursion. In the trailer, the crew each take turns sharing their worst nightmares, unknowingly predicting their potential demise.More from VIBE.comThe Official 'Creed III" Movie Trailer Is Here: WatchT.I And...
Vibe

DaBaby Says He’s As Lyrical As J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar And Eminem

DaBaby says that at his best, only the likes of Eminem, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar are on the same level. During an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, the rapper proclaimed he can match the three titans. “Ok you can put this beat on and I’ll go Eminem-level on that bi**h.” “The Baby on Baby artist tells the room. “You gotta go get one of them to come f**k with me. You gotta go get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, it ain’t too many more ni**as. I don’t wanna disrespect nobody but boy, raise your hand,” Baby said....
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Busta Rhymes Praises Missy Elliott And Kendrick Lamar For Their Visuals

Busta Rhymes, who recently wrapped up a tour with Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, is in a period of reflection. During a recent conversation with Billboard, the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” rapper spoke on his recent achievements, including a new EP and his vastly under-celebrated visual body of work. With constant comparisons to Missy Elliott—who received her long overdue MTV Video Vanguard Award in 2019—Busta expressed, “That’s my twin sister. I love her on undescribable [sic] levels. She has been moving out here in such a phenomenally iconic way. She just got her star on the Hollywood Walk...
Vibe

Nas‘ ’King’s Disease III’ Album Rated The Best Rap Release Of 2022

Nas continues to add historic accolades to his resume, as the rap legend’s latest album King’s Disease III is currently rated as the best rap album of 2022, per reviews. Hip Hop By The Numbers’ recently pointed out that the 49-year-old’s 16th studio album received an overall score of 92 out of a possible score of 100 on Metacritic, an outlet that accumulates the overall rating of an album based on several reviews made by publications, websites, and other sources.More from VIBE.comNas And Hit-Boy Are Feeling Legendary In New "Michael & Quincy" VideoHit-Boy Addresses 21 Savage's Opinion About Nas' RelevancyNas...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance

The American Music Awards’ production company has responded to Chris Brown’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance.  Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction. More from VIBE.comKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris BrownCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Vibe

Shanquella Robinson’s Mom Raises Concerns About Her Daughter’s Death

Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native, was found dead one day into a vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her mother, Salamondra, has since raised concerns after her autopsy showed the young hairdresser’s cause of death was listed as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, meaning instability in the uppermost vertebrae. Robinson reportedly died 15 minutes after sustaining these injuries. When Robinson informed her mother of the trip on Oct. 28, it was explained that she and the seven additional guests were supposed to be enjoying a night at their shared temporary home, Villa Linda 32. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Vibe

Jim Jones Reveals Why He Feels New York Rap Is In “Last Place”

Jim Jones has spoken out on the lack of dominance and star power among New York rap artists, going as far as stating that the city is currently in last place in terms of its influence in Hip-Hop. The rapper recently made an appearance on Lobby Boyz groupmate Maino’s platform Kitchen Talk The Podcast to share his thoughts on the importance of their being an artists from the five boroughs that can capture the city’s full attention.More from VIBE.comEarn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging Financial Literacy With Hip-HopJim Jones Teases Sharing More Details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown has accused the American Music Awards of preventing him from taking the stage. The 33-year-old R&B singer shared video footage of a rehearsal on Instagram, alleging the run-through was for the 50th annual event. In his seven-minute clip upload, Brown is seen practicing choreography with a crew of dancers. The clip featured the Grammy Award-winning singer and his team dancing to his song “Under The Influence,”  before transitioning to Jackson’s “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin,” and “Thriller.”More from VIBE.comAkon Says Chris Brown's Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael JacksonJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Saweetie Celebrates ‘The Single Life’ With Champion

Saweetie kicked off Champion’s inaugural hoodie swap with new music, officially ending her hiatus. As Champion’s first-ever Global Culture Consultant, the Bay Area Queen was the first to donate a used hoodie and score a new hoodie for free. As the inventor of the hoodie, the sportswear brand introduced the new sustainable effort in reverence of its history. Hoodies brought in by customers will be further donated to Refried Apparel to be recycled into new garments. Select Champion stores across the country offered this opportunity on Nov. 19.More from VIBE.comSaweetie Announces ‘The Single Life’ Project At Music Celebration ExperienceRoddy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Sinbad Determined To Walk Again Two Years After Stroke

Sinbad is in dire need of his fans’ support. The beloved comedian‘s family released a photo of him in physical therapy on Instagram this past Monday (Nov. 21) and are accepting donations on his behalf for medical expenses.More from VIBE.comComedy Series 'Rel' Cancelled After Just One SeasonOprah Reunites The Cast of 'A Different World'Did You Forget? The Worst Reality Shows of All Time On the newly formed website titled The Journey Forward, the statement reads, “[He’s] taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. His progress is nothing short of remarkable.” Two years ago in Oct. 2020, the Different World alum,...
Vibe

Kanye West To Run For President In 2024

Kanye West has confirmed his plans to run for president in 2024. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, revealed the news during a spontaneous on-camera interview. According to The Wrap, the Chicago-bred musician was joined in the video by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. The outlet reported Yiannopoulous, who worked as an intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is said to be working on the campaign. More from VIBE.comKanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake's MusicATL Jacob Says He Wasn't Paid For Work On Kanye West's 'Donda 2'Adidas Set To Sell Kanye West's Designs Without Yeezy Brand...
COLORADO STATE
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
Vibe

Vibe

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy