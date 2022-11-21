Michael B. Jordan Reveals Dreamville Will Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

Over the weekend (Nov. 20), actor, director, and producer Michael B. Jordan sat on a ComplexCon (versations) panel with co- Creed III star Johnathan Majors, to discuss their forthcoming film slated to premiere March 3, 2023.

During the conversation, Jordan — who’s debuting his directorial skills for the sequel — surprisingly revealed that J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint is executive producing the soundtrack for the third installment of the Creed franchise.

“I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” stated Jordan according to Complex . “Dreamville is executive producing this album.”

Creed II: The Album’s soundtrack received the Mike WiLL Made-It production treatment and featured artists like Lil Wayne, Crime Mob, Slim A$AP Rocky, Ari Lennox, J. Cole, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, and more. The compilation also featured frequent collaborator and composer Ludwig Göransson, who is currently gaining attention for “Con La Brisa” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘s soundtrack.

As of now, a release date or tracklist with featured artists for the Creed III soundtrack has not been revealed.

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ “Devotion” held at Regency Village Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Reportedly, Creed III “follows the aftermath of Adonis’ success in both his career and family life. When his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.”

The synopsis continues, “The former friends face off in the ring although there is more to their story than just a boxing match. Adonis Creed is then left with a hard decision to put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Michael B. Jordan Describes Challenge Of Directing And Starring In 'Creed III'

Jordan took to his Instagram account back in October to reflect on his newfound role behind the camera.

“My directorial debut?!” he wrote on Instagram . “That still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

Creed III will hit theaters on March 3, 2023. Take a look at the official trailer below.