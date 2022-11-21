ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

The Guardian

Mike Davis obituary

The American writer and activist Mike Davis, who has died of cancer aged 76, was billed as an “urban historian”, but his work also took in geography, politics, economics, sociology and literature. His main subject was the dislocation and separation brought on by capitalist society: people from land, work from ownership, individuals from each other, all in the service of profit.
The Guardian

Eric Levy obituary

My friend Eric Levy, who has died aged 94, was a teacher, an activist and a tireless campaigner for human rights. He was one of more than 500 “human shields” who went to Baghdad in 2003 to try to stop the war and – when that failed – to attempt to prevent the targeting of Iraqi civilian infrastructure sites. He later told me he had no regrets. “We may have failed to stop the invasion, but by putting ourselves in harm’s way, we sent a clear message to the world.”
Power 93.7 WBLK

Aaron Carter To Be Buried in Western New York?

Did you know that Aaron Carter's family is from Western New York?. Unless you are an avid fan of Aaron Carter or the Backstreet Boys, you may have never known that the Carters' dad lived in Western New York specifically in Chautauqua County. In fact, we heard some fans were going to ask him if he was going to visit any of his family in Mayville while he played his last concert in Buffalo at the end of 2019.
