Read full article on original website
Related
Team stuffing or mashed potatoes? Study shows states’ Thanksgiving preferences
When it comes to the top Thanksgiving side dish America is divided, a new study found.
Google reveals which Thanksgiving recipes are popular in your state
If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren't alone.
Potatoes: A Nutritious Thanksgiving Staple with History
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Everyone knows it’s not Thanksgiving without potatoes, but most people don’t know how America’s favorite vegetable ended up on our plate for this uniquely American holiday. And if you’re looking to put a modern twist on your classic Thanksgiving potatoes, we’ve got some fun new recipes courtesy of Potatoes USA to mix things up at your holiday table. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005310/en/ Potato and Turkey Pot Pie (Photo: Business Wire)
Credit these 7 states for producing your favorite Thanksgiving foods. Special thanks to Minnesota.
Thanksgiving turkeyPhoto byPhoto by Monstera at Pexels. If you're fortunate enough to gather with family for a traditional Thanksgiving feast this week, you have many different states to include in your gratitude journal. That's because the foods traditionally served at Thanksgiving are produced all over the country. Here's the breakdown.
ConsumerAffairs
What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.
If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Biden serves mashed potatoes sporting an apron with the presidential seal and poses for selfies with troops at 'Friendsgiving' event in North Carolina - telling a child he can 'steal a pumpkin' if he's bored by the president's speech
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden strapped on aprons - adorned with the presidential seal - and served a 'Friendsgiving' meal to the troops and their families at a Marine base in North Carolina Monday night. Onstage, the president encouraged a young boy to 'steal a pumpkin' as...
Atlas Obscura
Celebrating the United States of Stuffing
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE NOVEMBER 19, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Let’s get one thing out of the way: stuffing is indisputably the best Thanksgiving dish. Turkey is fine, gravy is essential, and I’ll never say no to a sweet potato, but stuffing just plain rules. It’s good soused in gravy on Turkey Day, better still fried in butter and topped with sunny side up eggs for breakfast the next day. The real pros throw it in a waffle iron, creating a whole nest of craggy, crunchy edges.
Thanksgiving master chef Jay Hajj offers amazing secrets for the tastiest, tenderest turkey ever
Jay Hajj, chef-owner of Boston landmark Mike's City Diner, has served turkey dinner every day for 27 years. He offers Fox News Digital readers his tips for the perfect bird.
The Daily South
Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?
A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
msn.com
Best Sandwich in Every U.S. State
The English may have invented the sandwich, but it's safe to say the Americans have perfected it. From the humble grilled cheese to slow-cooked pulled pork, there's something for everyone at establishments across the nation. Sandwich preferences vary widely from state to state: Some can be held in your hands,...
cambridgespy.org
Soup by Jamie Kirkpatrick
When November arrived wearing shorts and flip-flops, I was lulled into believing that winter was still weeks away, and that I didn’t need to bring in the porch plants or shut off the hose bib. But then, just a couple of days ago, Buffalo was buried under several feet of lake-effect snow, Notre Dame and Boston College played football in a blizzard, and on a recent frosty morning, the very first thing I did upon waking was build a fire in the fireplace. Suddenly, it’s cold again.
Comments / 0