Tarbiya Institution prepares and delivers hundreds of meals to refugees and local shelters for Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tarbiya Institution in Roseville is giving back to its community by volunteering numerous hours and delivering meals to their doorsteps. On Thanksgiving day, more than 30 volunteers prepared about 400 meals for two local shelters and refugee families in Sacramento. "You helping with the community,"...
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in Northern California returned a large amount of cash that belongs to a man whose van was destroyed in a fire. The women were among four homeless people who sifted through debris Wednesday near the San Jose International Airport to salvage what they could for a neighbor identified as George, Fox San Francisco reported.
Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district
Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
First Spare the Air Alert of the Season Issued
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) is issuing the winter season's first Spare the Air Alert for Friday, calling for people to abstain from burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel in fireplaces or outdoors. Though a raging fire in the fireplace can make for...
Grade A Used 800 Liter Container
Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. Check out our recent email for a Tanksgiving special we have running right now thru December 9th, 2022. These particular tanks are were produced back in the 2010’s and...
15 Free Things to Do in Modesto, CA
While this city in Stanislaus County near San Joaquin Valley, California, has less diverse natural attractions because of its dry climate, it has fantastic artificial attractions. Explore Downtown Modesto’s gallery paintings and murals that elicit quirkiness and a child-like spirit. Find yourself in awe of automobile displays and architectures...
Lockdown lifted at Cosumnes River College after alleged threat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The lockdown at Cosumnes River College was lifted Monday after a threat against the campus, according to the Los Rios Community College District. The Los Rios Police Department has not yet verified the validity of the threat and the school was on lockdown as a precaution.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
Family-owned plumbing company gives out 500 free turkeys to families in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 10-year-long Thanksgiving tradition made its way to Vacaville Tuesday night. For a decade, Marin-based Peter Levi Plumbing has been passing out free turkeys to families in Northern Calif0rnia on the Tuesday before the holiday. The family-owned company has locations in Novato and Vacaville. "It was...
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
Customers in Stockton praise owner for lowering gas to $3.99 a gallon
STOCKTON, Calif. — When Corderial Venson needed gas, he looked no further than Ernie's General Store and Deli on East Waterloo Road in Stockton. He saw the price was $3.99 cash for a gallon of unleaded gas. "With everything on the rise, he's definately looking out for us, the...
Sacramento man banned from youth sports after tackling referee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was banned from youth sports and will be serving jail time after tackling a referee at a Roseville soccer game in 2021, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. “This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common...
Public Gets First Look at Conceptual Renderings of Proposed Elk Grove Zoo
A sneak peek at the proposed zoo was revealed by the Sacramento Zoological Society and City of Elk Grove on November 16 at District 56. Now through January 13, 2023 community members can give feedback on how a new zoo would affect their neighborhood. Input from the the community will...
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton
STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
