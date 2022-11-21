The Black Fret Ball is back at ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the organization has teamed up with a popular burger joint to help celebrate artists around the country. Black Fret, an Austin music non-profit, partnered with Hopdoddy Burger Bar on a campaign called "Tuned In." In this crowd-fueled campaign, artists get grants based on fan voting results. 9 bands, including some from Austin, are looking to get $50,000 in grants. As for the ball, 20 local artists will be awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and there will be performances from many of this year's Black Fret Artists. The Black Fret Ball will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO