Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Stormy Thanksgiving didn't damper Austinites' celebrations

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s a wet and soggy Thanksgiving this year, and it continues to pour. The extra showers we’re getting didn’t really negatively impact people’s holiday, though. CBS Austin caught up with people Friday afternoon right before the storms hit, but even when we...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Black Fret teams up with Hopdoddy Burger Bar to support musicians

The Black Fret Ball is back at ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the organization has teamed up with a popular burger joint to help celebrate artists around the country. Black Fret, an Austin music non-profit, partnered with Hopdoddy Burger Bar on a campaign called "Tuned In." In this crowd-fueled campaign, artists get grants based on fan voting results. 9 bands, including some from Austin, are looking to get $50,000 in grants. As for the ball, 20 local artists will be awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and there will be performances from many of this year's Black Fret Artists. The Black Fret Ball will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!

Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin native Glen Powell flying high in Hollywood

AUSTIN, Texas — Glen Powell was a breakout star in the blockbuster movie “Top Gun: Maverick” as Hangman alongside Tom Cruise. Powell grew up in Austin and is really flying in high in Hollywood. Now, he has a new movie out called “Devotion.”. “You know I...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family

AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
AUSTIN, TX
craftbeeraustin.com

Austin Beerworks Announces New Location

The taproom will be located at 10300 Springdale Rd., northeast of where highways 183 and 290 intersect. To dive right into what you want to know at the heart of this story – the current location of Austin Beerworks is not closing. It will remain open as a working brewery and taproom for years to come. TLDR: the new location will be situated in Northeast Austin on a huge plot of land with a competition-level disc golf course and you can be part of the new location development by joining their Beerworks for Life program.
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s restaurant owners pay homage to horror heritage

Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland is now Hooper’s. The restaurant’s new owners are embracing its horror film credits with the name change. Fans of the 1974 cult classic “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” will recognize it as the main setting and home of Leatherface, the movie’s terrifying antagonist. Years later, the house was moved to Kingsland from Round Rock and, in 2012, became Grand Central Cafe.
KINGSLAND, TX
CBS Austin

"Cenicienta" at ZACH Theatre

The ZACH Family Series includes the return of Cenicienta, the award-winning bilingual stage adaptation of the tale of Cinderella, infused with puppetry, Mexican culture and humor. ZACH Theatre presents Glass Half Full's production about ten-year-old Belinda who loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Top 10 things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022 include Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, and more!

If there’s one thing about this city, it’s that there is always something going on. So, if you’re looking for fun things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, Holiday Art on the Lawn at Neil-Cochran House Museum, and more!
AUSTIN, TX

