Now that hearing aids are available over the counter thanks to a recent FDA ruling, it's easier than ever to get the hearing assistance you need. And thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from some of the leading hearing aid brands, it's also cheaper than ever. Our experts chose the top hearing aids to consider based on your needs in our Best Hearing Aids of 2022 list, and now we have the latest updates on which of our favorite hearing aid brands are offering Black Friday savings. Keep reading to discover how you can score some major savings on hearing aids this Black Friday. For those looking to keep the hearing aid process simple, MDHearing has just three models to choose from, all designed for mild-to-moderate hearing loss. The company also has in-house audiologists available to help build customized recommendations for each user based on their hearing test results. This Black Friday, MDHearing is offering deep discounts on all of its hearing aid models:

