butlerradio.com
Butler Schools Preparing To Change Student Info System
The Butler Area School District is planning to transition to a new student information system for the 2023-24 school year. The school board heard from administrators earlier this week about the proposed switch from Tyler to Infinite Campus. Since the Tyler system will soon no longer be supported, Butler administrators...
Pittsburgh school board takes stance on race, gender identity teaching in classroom
Pittsburgh Public Schools board members this week took a stance on four state House and Senate bills, unanimously passing a resolution that called the measures regarding race and gender identity “inconsistent” with the needs of district students. Pennsylvania House Bills 1532 and 2813 restrict certain teachings about race...
erienewsnow.com
McDowell High School Senior Awarded Full Ride Scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh
A Millcreek Township School District student has been awarded a full ride scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. Yeabsira Frost (Sira) is a a senior a McDowell High School. Sira is looking to study engineering with a focus on robotics or computer engineering. She is currently taking courses at both...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair senior named Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist
Upper St. Clair High School senior Peer "Qadir" Khan was recently named a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist. He is one of only 13 in Allegheny County and 100 in Pennsylvania to earn the honor. Nationally, less than 2% of all applicants were selected as semifinalists. “Only 1,557 Semifinalists were chosen...
Professor says Excela Health and Butler Health System merger is about survival
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Excela Health and Butler Health System are on the way to becoming one.Both providers announced they'll be merging pending state and federal approval. According to press releases, the yet-to-be-named health care provider will employ more than 7,000, with a little over 1,000 physicians.Right now, Excela Health oversees Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Butler Health System includes hospital facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties. Both companies say joining forces will enable them to provide better care for the 750,000 individuals served by the facilities.But according to Dr. Martin Gaynor, an economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, this merger is one of many, and in this case, it may be about mutual survival as much as it's about quality health care."Hospitals in rural areas or hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities in urban areas have struggled mightily," Gaynor said. "That's not a new thing. Sometimes they look for a white knight, as it were, to come in and help them stay afloat."Both Excela Health and Butler Health System say if all goes well, the merger should be approved by the beginning of next year.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Radio Network sold again
Radio industry veteran Frank Iorio, who came out of retirement in August to buy the Butler Radio Network, is now selling the network to St. Barnabas Broadcasting. J.D. Turco, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Barnabas, said Wednesday, Nov. 23, the two parties have a sales agreement for $2.55 million.
Body recovered from Monongahela River in Allegheny County
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — A body has been recovered from the Monongahela River. Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg at around 2:15 p.m. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit for the incident, but there is currently no indication if the situation is...
insideradio.com
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election
(Illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource) Voters haven’t chosen a new Allegheny County executive since 2011. Next year’s wide-open contest could shine a light on these four formidable issues. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. The air you breathe. The way the government treats incarcerated people. How taxes are assessed. The very...
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Surgery Center ranks 1st in Newsweek list
Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 10 in the United States on Newsweek’s latest list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN’s Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek’s list and were ranked fourth and eighth...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Internship deadline approaching
The deadline is approaching for junior and senior high school students to apply for Bank of America’s Student Leaders internship program. Through paid summer internships at local nonprofits, community-minded students can gain skills to be successful in the workforce through this program. The 2023 application is open now through...
GetGo car wash site in Irwin recommended for approval
Giant Eagle Inc.’s plans to build a car wash at the site of a former motel along Route 30 in Irwin moved a step closer last week when North Huntingdon officials approved the site plans and Irwin Borough’s planning commission gave its green light for the project. Although...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
All-Clad Factory Sale Returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds December 2-3, 2022. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics, and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of...
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
explore venango
Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
Roving checkpoints around Pittsburgh for biggest drinking day of the year
It will be a busy night for local bars as people head out for Blackout Wednesday, one of the biggest drinking days of the year. With an increase of accidents.
wtae.com
Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Free holiday admission for teens at museums, history center
This holiday season, the Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh is offering free admission for ages 17 and under now through Jan. 8. The policy will be enforced at the Senator John Heinz History Center, Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, and Fort Pitt Museum. Some events of interest related to the holidays...
