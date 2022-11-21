ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Janine Connors
3d ago

I'm getting so tired of those 2 or 3 counties Saying what's best for the whole state of Oregon they need to change it and pass the laws by counties not by the whole state This will stop all of that shady stuff going on

Victor Arista-Medina
3d ago

hopefully this lawsuit will get this whole unconstitutional and illegal measure completely overruled. I think it's completely unconstitutional that we would need a permit to purchase a gun and exercise a right. it's like saying you need a permit to go to church, it's unconstitutional

Mr. know it all
3d ago

people keep buying all of the high capacity magazines you can while you can I suggest going to palmetto they have a great deal on AR 30 round magazines use promo code PMAG and get them for $7.50 each

