Yampa Valley clinics prepare for psychedelic mushroom mental health therapy
After Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 122, or Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances, training is progressing for several clinicians at Minds in Motion integrative care clinic in Steamboat Springs to offer supervised services with psychedelic mushrooms in 2024. Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion, said the state timeline for...
Colorado State Patrol increases coverage to ensure safe holiday travel
Colorado State Patrol announced it will be increasing traffic patrol coverage over the holiday week to focus on dangerous driving. Colorado State Patrol will be running a multi-agency operation to ensure the roadways in Northwestern Colorado are safe during the Thanksgiving Holiday. Sgt. Mark Hanson said in a press release...
Steamboat Resort’s big opening day gets bigger
Before it opens for the 2022-23 winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Steamboat Resort has announced even more additions to its opening day trail roster. On Monday, Nov. 21, the resort reported receiving five feet of snow in the past month, which will allow on-mountain crews to open six lifts and 34 trails, covering 257 acres of terrain, on opening day.
