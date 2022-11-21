Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Ky. Retail Federation explains why holiday food items are so expensive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have spent the past few days shopping for your Thanksgiving meal, you may have been shocked to see the bill at the end of your trip. Experts say many of our holiday meal staples are some of the most expensive items in stores right now.
Salvation Army of Kentucky holds Red Kettle kickoff event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Salvation Army of Kentucky held its Red Kettle Kickoff Event for the entire statewide campaign to raise money. Governor Andy Beshear welcomed officials at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort Tuesday morning. Frankfort Corps Officer Major Curtis Sayre shared the impact last year’s donations have...
Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023. This will be more than ten years...
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state senator Ralph Alvarado is headed to a new job in Tennessee. A news release says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Alvarado, who is also a physician, to be commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Public Health. Alvarado has decades of experience as an...
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear invites the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on Tuesday. According to the release, the former governor will lie in the rotunda on November 29 from 10a.m. to...
