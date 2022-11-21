ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Luka Doncic had a controversial overturned 3-pointer and it turned into a half-court buzzer-beater

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NC7cb_0jIqtBhw00

Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox.

Something very strange happened at the end of the first half when the Mavericks and Nuggets played on Sunday night.

Luka Doncic, who is having an MVP-caliber season for Dallas thus far, hit one of his patented stepback 3-pointers from well beyond the arc. It was an absurdly impressive shot, but there was one problem: He was actually too far back.

The refs ruled that Doncic’s heel was actually out of bounds and the shot did not count. The officials then added two seconds back to the clock before the second half began, and the Nuggets would have a chance to rebuttal with a heave and a prayer.

Despite all odds, the prayer was answered, and Vlatko Cančar nailed an improbable buzzer-beater of his own. Cančar, who is from Slovenia, plays on the Slovenian national team with Doncic.

His shot gave Denver some momentum heading into the second half, and the Nuggets went on to win by just two points.

After the loss, the Mavericks are now just one game behind the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings. The latest updates on ESPN’s BPI project the Nuggets will finish with 48 wins and the Mavericks will finish with 47.

That means this controversial call can potentially have a massive impact in the playoff seedings once the regular season comes to a conclusion.

The Tip-Off

Some NBA goodness from around the USA TODAY Sports network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWAQh_0jIqtBhw00
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In case you missed it, Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some beef with Montrezl Harrell and a 76ers arena worker due to a ladder. Mike Sykes has more:

“Giannis Antetokoumpo isn’t a player with too many weaknesses in his game, but if there was a glaring one out there it’d almost certainly be his ability to shoot free throws.

Free throws have generally been a struggle for Antetokounmpo over the last few years. He’s been up and down on his percentages for most of his career and he also takes a super long time to actually shoot them.

And, boy, did he struggle with them against the 76ers on Friday. He shot 4-15 from the line in the game.

He was so bad that he came back to the court after the 76ers win to actually practice his free throw.

And, well, that’s where all this beef started.”

This was all so silly and needlessly dramatic.

One To Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERrOv_0jIqtBhw00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(All odds via Tipico.)

Cavaliers (-135, -2.5) vs. Hawks (+115), O/U 226.5, 7:00 PM ET

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. These two backcourts are two of the best in the NBA, and it’s must-watch basketball when these guys are all on the court.

Shootaround

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RV1XL_0jIqtBhw00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

— Ben Simmons proved why his future in the NBA is at the center position, and that’s encouraging

— Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

Jaylen Brown responds to criticism of tweet which appears to support Black Hebrew Israelites

— HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan discusses James Wiseman and other out-of-rotation players who could become trade candidates

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Beverley's comments on his shove of Deandre Ayton

Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers lose to the Phoenix Suns, 115-105, on Tuesday evening, but they also got themselves into an incident that was avoidable. With 3:55 left in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker was called for a flagrant foul when he raked Austin Reaves on the face after blocking his shot. Suns center Deandre Ayton stood over Reaves, who was on the floor on his back, and appeared to taunt him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Woj: Despite Robert Williams III likely returning by Christmas, Celtics may look to trade for another big

The time for Timelord’s return is drawing closer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that starting Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is likely to be back on the court for Boston by Dec. 25. Speaking on an episode of “NBA Countdown” during the “Woj’s Corner” regular segment, the ESPN senior writer said Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury had told him he expects the former Texas A&M star will be “back by Christmas.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What does Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have to do to win the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player award?

What does superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have to do to win the 2023 NBA Kia Most Valuable Player (MVP) award?. The St. Louis native seems to have a fair amount of what is expected of an MVP candidate under control with his team among the top teams, record-wise, in the league, and his ranking among the NBA’s top scorers.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy