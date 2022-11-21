ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?

I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Summit Scheduled for Downtown St. Cloud Development

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A meeting has been scheduled to help jump-start the revitalization of downtown St. Cloud. During Monday night's city council meeting Mayor Dave Kleis told council members he has scheduled a summit for Monday, December 12th with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 90-minute presentation at the River's Edge Convention Center.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Mayor Presents Preliminary Enterprise Budget

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made his presentation on the Enterprise Budget during Monday night's City Council meeting. The Enterprise Budget comes from funds from nine user fees including water, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater, street lights, garbage and recycling, parking system, Municipal Athletic Complex, and the River's Edge Convention Center.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?

As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
MINNESOTA STATE
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Exporters Set Record

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!

Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud

I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
