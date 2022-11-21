Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Area’s “EPIC” Gaining in Popularity
The work to connect area businesses with the future workforce continues with the EPIC program. EPIC is a community collaborative providing career exploration opportunities for the St. Cloud area future workforce to ensure they identify the career path best aligned for their passions and skill sets. Gail Cruikshank is the...
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?
I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
Summit Scheduled for Downtown St. Cloud Development
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A meeting has been scheduled to help jump-start the revitalization of downtown St. Cloud. During Monday night's city council meeting Mayor Dave Kleis told council members he has scheduled a summit for Monday, December 12th with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 90-minute presentation at the River's Edge Convention Center.
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud, Waite Park; Thefts in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the owner came outside to realize his vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2011 blue Ford F150 pickup with Minnesota license DBZ 685.
Small Brewery Sunday Is Being Celebrated At This Waite Park Brewery This Weekend
You have probably heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but have you heard of Small Brewery Sunday? It's an initiative from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, and the effort is to bring people into small breweries throughout Minnesota during the holiday weekend, hopefully bringing along an infusion of sales.
Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
St. Cloud Mayor Presents Preliminary Enterprise Budget
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made his presentation on the Enterprise Budget during Monday night's City Council meeting. The Enterprise Budget comes from funds from nine user fees including water, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater, street lights, garbage and recycling, parking system, Municipal Athletic Complex, and the River's Edge Convention Center.
Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?
As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MN Exporters Set Record
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
Final Approval Given for Fueling Station At Former’s O’Hara’s
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has given the final approval for a plan to create a new fueling station at the Global Center on 3rd Street North. The building was formerly the O'Hara Brother's bar. The new owner, which has owned the building for several...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
Help Minnesotans in Recovery Get Through The Holidays with These Valuable Tips
You're in recovery from your addiction! Hats off to you! It's not an easy road but getting your life back is the greatest gift you could ever give yourself and those that care about you. Now that you're on that road to recovery, you still need help navigating through the...
St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
