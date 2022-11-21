Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player

The Washington Wizards have signed former Chicago Bulls player Devon Dotson.

The Washington Wizards have gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 season with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games.

On Sunday, they beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 to win their second straight game.

Before they played the Hornets, the team announced they had signed Devon Dotson to a two-way contract.

Wizards: "OFFICIAL: we have signed Devon Dotson to a two-way contract #DCAboveAll | @d_dotson1 "

He played in two preseason games for the Wizards this season and averaged 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

In addition, he has played in seven G League Showcase Cup games, with averages are 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.

After a stellar college career, the former Kansas star went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He played two seasons for the Jayhawks and averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest during his sophomore season.

In the last two seasons, he has played for the Chicago Bulls (he played 11 regular season games in both years).

In a simultaneous roster move, the Wizards waived Jordan Schakel , who had played in two games this season.

Right now, the Wizards are in sole possession of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are 7-4 in 11 games at home.

Last season, the Wizards missed the postseason as the 12th seed in the east, but this year they look like a team who could make the NBA Playoffs.

Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal make up a talented big three.