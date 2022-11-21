Judge Judy wants an Oscar winner to play her in a movie

Fans of Judy Sheindlin are used to seeing her on their televisions, but if the famous judge has anything to do with it, she would aim high when it comes to who would play her on the big screen.

Sheindlin, 80, told E! News that, given the choice, she’d like Reese Witherspoon to portray her in a biopic. “We’re friends, and she gets me, and I know she does,” she said.

She continued, stating that she thinks that the Oscar winner is “a great actress” who “could carry that off.” However, Sheindlin clarified that she “would not like” it if a biopic of her life was made.

There currently aren’t any reports of a Judge Judy movie in the works, but fans of Sheindlin’s signature courtroom demeanor can watch her on the second season of her show “Judy Justice” on Amazon Freevee.

“Amazon had the confidence in me to say, ‘Let's do it in streaming. Let's let you do your thing in a fresh version with new people,’” Sheindlin said in 2021.

Last summer, her titular show “Judge Judy” aired its final episode on CBS after a 25-year run. Sheindlin shared she wasn’t happy when her show was allegedly moved in some markets in favor of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“You disrespected my creation. And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place,” Sheindlin said of CBS to the Wall Street Journal .

