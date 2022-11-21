ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey pizzerias make the list of the best pizza in the world

By Esther Davidowitz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
New Jersey, do you really need proof that the Garden State's pizza is world-class?

50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site based outside of Naples (where modern-day pizza was born), has come out with the 100 best pizzerias in the world. You'd expect the list to be dominated by pizza joints in Italy — and the list certainly doesn't disappoint in that regard; 40 of the winning pizzerias are in the pie's motherland.

However — and this, pizza lovers, is a big deal — two New Jersey spots made it onto the list, indeed they ranked among the top 50 spots.

Considering that only four other states — New York, California, Illinois and Florida — in the nation made top 50, that's quite an accomplishment.

Razza Pizza Artigianale, Dan Richer's beloved Neapolitan-style pizza spot in Jersey City, won 27th place on the list, and Song'E Napule, which began life in downtown New York City and today has branches in the Upper West Side of Manhattan and Rutherford, came in 31st. Song'E Napule's chef/owner Ciro Iovine hails from Naples.

Richer on the other hand is born and bred in New Jersey, a graduate of Rutgers University, and a chef who mostly uses ingredients grown in New Jersey. He even got Rutgers to breed hazelnuts, a Pacific Northwest product, for his "Project Hazelnut" pizza.

Not surprisingly New York City did well, with Una Pizza Napoletana tying for first place with I Masaneilli di Francesco Martucci in Casserta Italy. Ribalta NYC, Keste Fulton and Ops also made the list.

