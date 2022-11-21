ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

94 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 75 cases, 7 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Hit the ice at WinterFest's skating rink at Cooper River Park

Once the temperatures drop and the sun sets earlier, sitting around the house becomes the norm. Camden County has just the cure for the winter blues. Starting on Black Friday, WinterFest Ice Skating at Cooper River will transform Cooper River Park into an ice rink. Every Thursday through Sunday until...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Starting tonight, the Atlantic City Police Department is beefing up its patrols around the city to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. Atlantic City is a favorite Thanksgiving week destination for many in the tri-state area. “Tonight, and throughout the week of Thanksgiving, the Atlantic City Police Department will have an increase in DWI Enforcement patrols throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” the department said. The department welcomes visitors, but warns against driving while impaired. “If you’re going to enjoy a festive time in our city with your friends The post Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 130 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 on Route 130 southbound north of route 662 in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane remained closed as of 3:15 p.m., 511nj.org said. CHECK BACK...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Firefighters Battle Two Alarm Blaze In Abandoned Houses

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department responded to the area of Tremont and Jersey St. Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from an abandoned house attached & car and house siding which caught on fire also leaving the firefighters to go to a defective operation, Deputy Will Ever said in an interview. The homes had been abandoned for some time they had been at the location a few times in the past for fires but reported no injuries with this fire and hoped city crews would remove what was left of the home.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in West Philly House Fire

A man died and another was injured when a fire broke out at a West Philadelphia home early Thursday morning. The two-story home on the 4600 block of Walnut Street was ablaze with “heavy fire” on the first floor when firefighters arrived around 1:41 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said. The deceased, who was unidentified, was found dead on the first floor after the fire was extinguished a 2:09 a.m.
HOME, PA
Daily Voice

Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue

Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

