71-year-old airlifted to Lubbock following Amarillo kitchen fire

A woman was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for treatment following a fire at an Amarillo home over the weekend, the Amarillo Globe-News reported Monday.

Amarillo firefighters responded to a fire in the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue on Saturday just after 5 p.m. The first unit arrived to find light smoke showing out the open front door and a fire in the kitchen that was out, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD said an occupant was burned while cooking when a flash fire occurred in a skillet. The victim, a 71-year-old woman, was flown to the burn center at UMC for treatment of smoke inhalation injuries.

This Fire Marshal's Office has ruled this fire accidental. The Amarillo Fire Department recommends having a fire extinguisher available while cooking.

The fire was part of what AFD reported to be a busy weekend, with five other residential fires occurring between Friday evening and Monday morning.