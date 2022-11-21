ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

71-year-old airlifted to Lubbock following Amarillo kitchen fire

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

A woman was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for treatment following a fire at an Amarillo home over the weekend, the Amarillo Globe-News reported Monday.

Amarillo firefighters responded to a fire in the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue on Saturday just after 5 p.m. The first unit arrived to find light smoke showing out the open front door and a fire in the kitchen that was out, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD said an occupant was burned while cooking when a flash fire occurred in a skillet. The victim, a 71-year-old woman, was flown to the burn center at UMC for treatment of smoke inhalation injuries.

This Fire Marshal's Office has ruled this fire accidental. The Amarillo Fire Department recommends having a fire extinguisher available while cooking.

The fire was part of what AFD reported to be a busy weekend, with five other residential fires occurring between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire Department fights 3 fires in 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on three fires the department responded to in the last 24 hours. Two of the fires occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Amarillo and near downtown, respectively. The third fire occurred Wednesday morning in northeast Amarillo. 1100 North Mississippi Officials with the Amarillo Fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
LUBBOCK, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
LUBBOCK, TX
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U. Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy